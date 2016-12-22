PETA President Ingrid Newkirk slams Justin Bieber for wearing fur coat

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk has branded Justin Bieber as "self-absorbed" and guilty of causing "needless suffering" to animals after he stepped out in West Hollywood wearing a fur coat.

The 22-year-old pop superstar was spotted wearing the animal pelt winter coat on Monday , and whilst it was unknown whether or not the coat was real or faux just by looking at it, video footage of the star emerging from Hyde night club shows Justin confirming the coat is authentic fur.

Asked if it was real fur, the Sorry hitmaker said: "Hell yeah it's f***ing real!"

Now, the 67-year-old animal rights activist - who is the head of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) - has slammed the pop sensation for his irresponsible fashion choice, labelling him as a "childish show-off".

Newkirk has also criticised Justin for his past actions when it comes to his choice of exotic pets.

In a statement released to GossipCop.com, she said: "I sometimes think that Justin Bieber needs a brain scan, as I suspect his mirror neurons - the seat of empathy - are underdeveloped or undeveloped, given that he acts like a self-absorbed, childish showoff.

"He seems incapable of seeing how his buying habits cause needless suffering to animals, such as baby tigers, baby monkeys, and wild coyotes.

"Animal groups are tired of having to clean up after him, from the abandoned baby monkey in Germany (now rescued) to the abusive zoo in Canada (now closed) to having to run ads explaining the horrible ways in which animals die for fur."

As of yet, Justin has not responded to Ingrid's statement, nor has he given any further comment on his choice of coat.

Justin Bieber was also recently indicted for allegedly ordering the beating of a photographer in Argentina and proceeding to steal his money and gear, TMZ reports.

The incident took place in 2013 but a judge just made the ruling to indict him and until the case is resolved, Bieber will be unable to return to Argentina without facing arrest.