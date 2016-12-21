Top 10 kids films of 2016, according to kids

By Barry Heath (7), Charlie Heath (10)

Charlie (10) and Barry Heath (7) are massive movie fans. They went to see 28 films in 2016. Now after hours of discussion, days of repeat viewings and several brutal fights, they present Chaz and Baz’s official top ten films of the year.

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

1: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Charlie: There were tonnes of amazing beasts and I loved Niffler, the black duck beast that steals things.

Barry: He is so cute. This is the best Harry Potter film ever even though he's not in it. It's like the magic version of playing Pokemon Go.

Charlie: Not really.

Barry: Yes it is.

2: Storks

Charlie: This was so funny and action packed and had my favorite actor Andy Samberg playing Junior.

Barry: It was funny when Junior wees his pants after their plane nearly crashed. There were lots of fights and not as many songs as Trolls.

Charlie: We don't like the songs much.

Continued below.

Related Content Addicted to video games: One family's struggle to save their son Day trips for foodies How to fly business class for $8

3: Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children

Charlie: All the children's powers are cool especially being able to open your mouth and send attack bees out.

Barry: Like a kids X-Men but scary and with less fighting.

4: Zootopia

Barry: We've seen this like 10 times. It's awesome when Finnick takes off the baby costume and becomes a cool guy. He's the best.

Charlie: Nah, Yax is the best when they go to the abandoned hospital and find the animals that have gone crazy.

5: Captain America: Civil War

Charlie: Black Panther rules, I like his claws and martial arts.

Barry: Nah, Antman is better. He makes himself massive.

Charlie: Yeah, it's so boss when Spiderman swings round his legs like Luke in the snowspeeder in Empire Strikes Back.

Barry: It's like a full Avengers Movies but it's called Captain America.

6: Suicide Squad

Charlie: The best squad member is definitely Captain Boomerang, he always has a can of beer.

Barry: And a cute soft toy in his pocket.

Charlie: I love when the fire guy turns into a skeleton and fights the ghost.

Barry: Lots of fights. Lots of music. Not much boring girl-boy stuff.

7: The Jungle Book

Barry: Baloo is hilarious when he's slapping his belly. Bill Murray is my favourite actor.

Charlie: Yeah it rules when Baloo and Bagheera are fighting the monkeys. The animals are so realistic in 3D.

Barry: It was heaps like that Tarzan movie we saw but better.

Charlie: Mum thought Tarzan was really good looking.

8: Batman Vs Superman

Barry: This shouldn't be on the list because it's set in the same universe as Suicide Squad.

Charlie: Nah, it's whole different movie. So it should be.

Barry: It's real good but we should've had Dr Strange instead. That was cool too.

9: Ghostbusters

Barry: I think it's equal to the before ones and the before ones are amazing. Slimer is crazy. He fills himself until he's so, so fat and drives Ecto 1.

Charlie: It's great when the electrocuted prisoner ghost appears in the subway. But not as good as the Bill Murray one.

Barry: Yes it is.

10: The BFG

Charlie: It's super funny when the Corgis fart in Buckingham Palace.

Barry: Yeah that's funny as.

SPECIAL MENTIONS

Charlie: Rogue One definitely would have made our top ten if we'd seen it.

Barry: Also Pete's Dragon was really good but a bit too sad for the top ten.

Charlie: Kung Fu Panda 3 and Finding Dory were boss but had kinda seen it all before.

Barry: I wish we were allowed to see Deadpool. It's ten years before I get to see that.

- TimeOut