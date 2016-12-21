Top 10 kids films of 2016, according to kids

1: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Charlie: There were tonnes of amazing beasts and I loved Niffler, the black duck beast that steals things.
Barry: He is so cute. This is the best Harry Potter film ever even though he's not in it. It's like the magic version of playing Pokemon Go.
Charlie: Not really.
Barry: Yes it is.
2: Storks
Charlie: This was so funny and action packed and had my favorite actor Andy Samberg playing Junior.
Barry: It was funny when Junior wees his pants after their plane nearly crashed. There were lots of fights and not as many songs as Trolls.
Charlie: We don't like the songs much.
3: Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children
Charlie: All the children's powers are cool especially being able to open your mouth and send attack bees out.
Barry: Like a kids X-Men but scary and with less fighting.
4: Zootopia
Barry: We've seen this like 10 times. It's awesome when Finnick takes off the baby costume and becomes a cool guy. He's the best.
Charlie: Nah, Yax is the best when they go to the abandoned hospital and find the animals that have gone crazy.
5: Captain America: Civil War
Charlie: Black Panther rules, I like his claws and martial arts.
Barry: Nah, Antman is better. He makes himself massive.
Charlie: Yeah, it's so boss when Spiderman swings round his legs like Luke in the snowspeeder in Empire Strikes Back.
Barry: It's like a full Avengers Movies but it's called Captain America.
6: Suicide Squad
Charlie: The best squad member is definitely Captain Boomerang, he always has a can of beer.
Barry: And a cute soft toy in his pocket.
Charlie: I love when the fire guy turns into a skeleton and fights the ghost.
Barry: Lots of fights. Lots of music. Not much boring girl-boy stuff.
7: The Jungle Book
Barry: Baloo is hilarious when he's slapping his belly. Bill Murray is my favourite actor.
Charlie: Yeah it rules when Baloo and Bagheera are fighting the monkeys. The animals are so realistic in 3D.
Barry: It was heaps like that Tarzan movie we saw but better.
Charlie: Mum thought Tarzan was really good looking.
8: Batman Vs Superman
Barry: This shouldn't be on the list because it's set in the same universe as Suicide Squad.
Charlie: Nah, it's whole different movie. So it should be.
Barry: It's real good but we should've had Dr Strange instead. That was cool too.
9: Ghostbusters
Barry: I think it's equal to the before ones and the before ones are amazing. Slimer is crazy. He fills himself until he's so, so fat and drives Ecto 1.
Charlie: It's great when the electrocuted prisoner ghost appears in the subway. But not as good as the Bill Murray one.
Barry: Yes it is.
10: The BFG
Charlie: It's super funny when the Corgis fart in Buckingham Palace.
Barry: Yeah that's funny as.
SPECIAL MENTIONS
Charlie: Rogue One definitely would have made our top ten if we'd seen it.
Barry: Also Pete's Dragon was really good but a bit too sad for the top ten.
Charlie: Kung Fu Panda 3 and Finding Dory were boss but had kinda seen it all before.
Barry: I wish we were allowed to see Deadpool. It's ten years before I get to see that.
