My Summer Job: Lucy Barclay (plays Trina Shortland Street)

What was your summer job?

Between the ages of 18-20, while I was studying I worked as a lifeguard at a pool in Wellington.



How/why did you end up working there?

The pool was really close to my flat and I thought it would be fun. I also really wanted to be a qualified lifeguard.



What did you like/dislike about it?

I really liked the people that worked there and some days the job could be very chilled out. What I didn't like were the stressful days when there would be 50 kids in the pool and some parents wouldn't be watching their kids which meant there was a lot of pressure on us.



Did you have any embarrassing moments working there and what happened?

One day I was watching the adult pool and some teenagers were causing a scene and bombing into the pool. My manager told me to tell them off, so I went to tell them to stop and they just laughed and then started hitting on me. I went bright red and they carried on bombing.



What was your dream job at that age?

At this age I was studying acting so that was the goal. However, my dream job growing up has always been to work with grizzly bears, hopefully I still will one day.

