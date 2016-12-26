5:00am Mon 26 December
My Summer Job: Lucy Barclay (plays Trina Shortland Street)

Lucy Barclay. Photo / Norrie Montgomery
What was your summer job?
Between the ages of 18-20, while I was studying I worked as a lifeguard at a pool in Wellington.

How/why did you end up working there?
The pool was really close to my flat and I thought it would be fun. I also really wanted to be a qualified lifeguard.

What did you like/dislike about it?
I really liked the people that worked there and some days the job could be very chilled out. What I didn't like were the stressful days when there would be 50 kids in the pool and some parents wouldn't be watching their kids which meant there was a lot of pressure on us.

Did you have any embarrassing moments working there and what happened?
One day I was watching the adult pool and some teenagers were causing a scene and bombing into the pool. My manager told me to tell them off, so I went to tell them to stop and they just laughed and then started hitting on me. I went bright red and they carried on bombing.

What was your dream job at that age?
At this age I was studying acting so that was the goal. However, my dream job growing up has always been to work with grizzly bears, hopefully I still will one day.

