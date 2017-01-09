Summer Job: Comedian Dai Henwood

This summer the Herald is asking famous faces what they did for their summer job. Today, comedian and host of TV3's Family Feud Dai Henwood reveals his.

What was your summer job when you were at school/uni, and what did it entail?

I worked at a fruit store when I was 17 - 18, mainly training the heads of broccoli over a bath tub full of water.

It didn't pay that well, but the people were lovely and it was a very Zen task.

I also cut myself with a machete. More about that later.



How/why did you end up working there?



It was in a strip mall where we used to do our supermarket shopping in Wellington. I always used to joke around with the owner and ended up working there.



What did you like/not like about it?



I loved the people. I was always very social and wanted to make people laugh. At a job you have a captive audience.

I didn't like the very early starts to get the fruit and vegetables ready before opening. It was not condusive to a uni hangover.



Did you have any embarrassing moments working there, and if so what happened?



I cut myself on the thumb with a machete.

The machete was used for trimming the broccoli (I wasn't just carrying one.)

It was when I was too busy telling jokes and not focusing. It is extremely lucky I didn't cut my thumb off.



What was your dream job at that age?



Being a stand-up comedian. The hard work paid off.

- NZ Herald