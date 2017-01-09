Summer Job: Comedian Dai Henwood

What was your summer job when you were at school/uni, and what did it entail?
I worked at a fruit store when I was 17 - 18, mainly training the heads of broccoli over a bath tub full of water.
It didn't pay that well, but the people were lovely and it was a very Zen task.
I also cut myself with a machete. More about that later.
How/why did you end up working there?
It was in a strip mall where we used to do our supermarket shopping in Wellington. I always used to joke around with the owner and ended up working there.
What did you like/not like about it?
I loved the people. I was always very social and wanted to make people laugh. At a job you have a captive audience.
I didn't like the very early starts to get the fruit and vegetables ready before opening. It was not condusive to a uni hangover.
Did you have any embarrassing moments working there, and if so what happened?
I cut myself on the thumb with a machete.
The machete was used for trimming the broccoli (I wasn't just carrying one.)
It was when I was too busy telling jokes and not focusing. It is extremely lucky I didn't cut my thumb off.
What was your dream job at that age?
Being a stand-up comedian. The hard work paid off.