Summer Job: Polly Gillespie from The Hits

What was your summer job when you were at school/uni, and what did it entail?

I worked as a librarian at the university library in Hawaii when I was 18.



How/why did you end up working there?

I got a choice of jobs to pay off my student loan. The library seemed like a great idea.

I probably didn't think it through too well.



What did you like/not like about it?

I loved goofing off and watching movies when it was quiet.

I didn't like the head librarians who thought I was a slacker.

In all fairness, I was a total slacker. I got fired!



Did you have any embarrassing moments working there, and if so what happened?

It was pretty embarrassing being fired from the library.

I ended up getting a much better job writing for the varsity newspaper, but those library folk always looked down their nose at me from that day forth.



What was your dream job at that age?

I wanted to be an actress on Broadway.

