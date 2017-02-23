New Bachelor to be unveiled tomorrow night

A new star for controversial local reality show The Bachelor will be unveiled tomorrow night.
The star of The Bachelor New Zealand's third season has been kept strictly under wraps - but that's about to change.
Three announced the show's new star would be revealed during Friday night's episode of The Project.
Our new Bachelor is going to be announced on @TheProject_NZ— The Bachelor NZ (@TheBachelorNZ) February 23, 2017
tomorrow night! We can't wait for you to meet him! #TheBachelorNZ pic.twitter.com/c2EuonzTL7
The announcement comes after a disastrous second season which saw Jordan Mauger dump Fleur Verhoeven just hours after she was crowned the winner.
However, season one's winning couple Art Green and Matilda Rice remain a couple and are regularly seen together on the celebrity party circuit.
Season three of The Bachelor NZ is expected to begin screening in the next few months.