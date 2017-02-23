8:58pm Thu 23 February
New Bachelor to be unveiled tomorrow night

Jordan Mauger - The Season 2 Bachelor. The next season's bachelor will be revealed tomorrow night.
A new star for controversial local reality show The Bachelor will be unveiled tomorrow night.

The star of The Bachelor New Zealand's third season has been kept strictly under wraps - but that's about to change.

Three announced the show's new star would be revealed during Friday night's episode of The Project.


The announcement comes after a disastrous second season which saw Jordan Mauger dump Fleur Verhoeven just hours after she was crowned the winner.

However, season one's winning couple Art Green and Matilda Rice remain a couple and are regularly seen together on the celebrity party circuit.

Season three of The Bachelor NZ is expected to begin screening in the next few months.

- NZ Herald

