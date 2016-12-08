11:00am Mon 2 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Best of 2016: Broods

Georgia and Caleb from Broods. Photo / Supplied
Georgia and Caleb from Broods. Photo / Supplied

Here are Georgia's favourite things from last year.

The best movie of 2016:

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The best TV show I watched this year:

Stranger Things or Bob Ross.

The show I binged the fastest:

iZombie. I watched both seasons in two weeks. 7 episodes in one night.

The song I listened to the most:

John Farnham - You're the Voice

(We've listened to it every night on tour, it's the last song on the playlist before we go on stage).

The best live show I went to:

Rihanna.

The best thing I did all year:

Got married.

The biggest disappointment of 2016:

Trump winning

The best meal I ate:

Thanksgiving dinner with homemade mac and cheese

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 02 Jan 2017 12:30:52 Processing Time: 26ms