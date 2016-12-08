Best of 2016: Broods

Here are Georgia's favourite things from last year.

The best movie of 2016:

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.



The best TV show I watched this year:

Stranger Things or Bob Ross.



The show I binged the fastest:

iZombie. I watched both seasons in two weeks. 7 episodes in one night.



The song I listened to the most:

John Farnham - You're the Voice

(We've listened to it every night on tour, it's the last song on the playlist before we go on stage).



The best live show I went to:

Rihanna.



The best thing I did all year:

Got married.



The biggest disappointment of 2016:

Trump winning



The best meal I ate:

Thanksgiving dinner with homemade mac and cheese

- NZ Herald