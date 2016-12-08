Best of 2016: Broods

Here are Georgia's favourite things from last year.
The best movie of 2016:
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
The best TV show I watched this year:
Stranger Things or Bob Ross.
The show I binged the fastest:
iZombie. I watched both seasons in two weeks. 7 episodes in one night.
The song I listened to the most:
John Farnham - You're the Voice
(We've listened to it every night on tour, it's the last song on the playlist before we go on stage).
The best live show I went to:
Rihanna.
The best thing I did all year:
Got married.
The biggest disappointment of 2016:
Trump winning
The best meal I ate:
Thanksgiving dinner with homemade mac and cheese