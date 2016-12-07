5:00am Tue 27 December
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Best of 2016: Vaughan Smith

ZM radio host Vaughan Smith, host of breakfast show Fletch, Vaughan and Megan. Photo / Supplied
ZM radio host Vaughan Smith, host of breakfast show Fletch, Vaughan and Megan. Photo / Supplied

The best movie of 2016:

Deadpool was my movie of the year. Wilderpeople a close second, but I've been waiting for the Deadpool movie since the leaked test footage years ago.

The best TV show I watched this year:

I caught up on all 5 seasons of House of Cards. So that's my TV show of the year. I rewatched Game of Thrones with my wife, for her first time, and that was a fantastic rewatch!

The show I binged the fastest:

House of Cards, all 5 seasons in a month.

The song I listened to the most:

We're still huge fans of the Frozen Soundtrack in my household. Daughter number 2, coincidentally also 2 years old, loves "Love is an Open Door" and "The First Time in Forever"....

The best live show I went to:

The Wiggles. Also the only live show.

The best thing I did all year:

Get right into Pokemon GO! What a game. Loved it and still love it. Will play it well into 2017.

The biggest disappointment of 2016:

US Politics. The whole thing.

The best meal I ate:

Anything and everything from Fireworks Smokehouse in Wynyard Quarter.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 27 Dec 2016 07:19:19 Processing Time: 49ms