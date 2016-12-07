Best of 2016: Vaughan Smith

The best movie of 2016:
Deadpool was my movie of the year. Wilderpeople a close second, but I've been waiting for the Deadpool movie since the leaked test footage years ago.
The best TV show I watched this year:
I caught up on all 5 seasons of House of Cards. So that's my TV show of the year. I rewatched Game of Thrones with my wife, for her first time, and that was a fantastic rewatch!
The show I binged the fastest:
House of Cards, all 5 seasons in a month.
The song I listened to the most:
We're still huge fans of the Frozen Soundtrack in my household. Daughter number 2, coincidentally also 2 years old, loves "Love is an Open Door" and "The First Time in Forever"....
The best live show I went to:
The Wiggles. Also the only live show.
The best thing I did all year:
Get right into Pokemon GO! What a game. Loved it and still love it. Will play it well into 2017.
The biggest disappointment of 2016:
US Politics. The whole thing.
The best meal I ate:
Anything and everything from Fireworks Smokehouse in Wynyard Quarter.