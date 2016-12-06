Best of 2016: Samantha Hayes

The best movie of 2016:
The best movie of 2016 was Leo's 'Before The Flood' climate change documentary. I've been a fan of his since Titanic, and call me a geek but it doesn't get much better than seeing him talk about climate change for 96 minutes.
The best TV show I watched this year:
Game of Thrones. I would say Westworld or Stranger Things but no, Game of Thrones is my number one. I also read all the books in between seasons. I love it.
The show I binged the fastest:
Parks and Recreation - I could get through most of a season on a wet weekend. I was a Chris Pratt fan long before he got buff for Jurassic Park.
The song I listened to the most:
Heartlines by Broods - jam packed full of Kiwi goodness, Lorde co-wrote it and actress Rose McIver starred in the music video.
The best live show I went to:
The National at Auckland City Limits. Although Coldplay was a surprise second, they were absolutely awesome.
The best thing I did all year:
Beating my new co-host in a Christmas mince pie bake-off to raise money for the Salvation Army. Getting the 6pm presenter job was pretty cool too.
The biggest disappointment of 2016:
Jack Tame's beating me at the aforementioned bake-off.
The best meal I ate:
While MCing the Air New Zealand Wine Awards I had an amazing dinner by Peter Gordon and Michael Meredith - it was five courses paired with incredible wines.