Best of 2016: Samantha Hayes

The best movie of 2016:

The best movie of 2016 was Leo's 'Before The Flood' climate change documentary. I've been a fan of his since Titanic, and call me a geek but it doesn't get much better than seeing him talk about climate change for 96 minutes.

The best TV show I watched this year:

Game of Thrones. I would say Westworld or Stranger Things but no, Game of Thrones is my number one. I also read all the books in between seasons. I love it.

The show I binged the fastest:

Parks and Recreation - I could get through most of a season on a wet weekend. I was a Chris Pratt fan long before he got buff for Jurassic Park.

The song I listened to the most:

Heartlines by Broods - jam packed full of Kiwi goodness, Lorde co-wrote it and actress Rose McIver starred in the music video.

The best live show I went to:

The National at Auckland City Limits. Although Coldplay was a surprise second, they were absolutely awesome.

The best thing I did all year:

Beating my new co-host in a Christmas mince pie bake-off to raise money for the Salvation Army. Getting the 6pm presenter job was pretty cool too.

The biggest disappointment of 2016:

Jack Tame's beating me at the aforementioned bake-off.

The best meal I ate:

While MCing the Air New Zealand Wine Awards I had an amazing dinner by Peter Gordon and Michael Meredith - it was five courses paired with incredible wines.

