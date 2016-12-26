Best of 2016: Theia

The best movie of 2016:

The First Monday In May, which is all about the annual Met Gala and museum exhibition in New York.

Oh my, oh my. I loved it on so many levels. It combines all my favourite things - fashion, music, art. I can't wait to watch it again... and again.

The best TV show I watched this year:

The Fall. Basically, Gillian Anderson showing everyone girl power. It's quite a dark series about a serial killer and there are moments I have to look away but, Stella, Gillian's character, is just so fab and a total muse.

The show I binged the fastest:

Stranger Things. I watched it at night over about a week because it was totally addictive and so very clever. Bring on season two.

The song I listened to the most:

Roam. Haha. When you add up the number of times you listen to your own song in the studio, then on the video shoot, then in rehearsals and so on, it's quite a lot.

Luckily, I'm still not sick of it. I can't wait to play it live this summer. Apart from that, Needed Me by Rihanna.

The best live show I went to:

Ellie Goulding was fabulous. What a babe! #goals

The best thing I did all year:

This is so hard to answer because this year's been truly amazing.

To summarise, it would be making my EP, performing, rehearsing for the upcoming Electric Coastline tour and of course releasing Roam. I've been overwhelmed by the beautiful response and I'm looking forward at everything that is to come.

The biggest disappointment of 2016:

When my manager told me I couldn't have a milkshake on a Monday at 10am. Gutted. I really wanted that 'after dinner mint' shake! However, I'm getting over it.

The best meal I ate:

The Nutella Shake from Cereal Killa to celebrate hitting 2 million Spotify streams in two months was pure bliss and also the huge cheese pizza from Sal's we ate after finishing the Roam video shoot at 11pm.

- NZ Herald