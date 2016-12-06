11:00am Thu 29 December
Best of 2016: Pua Magasiva

Pua Magasiva from Flava. Photo / Supplied
The best movie of 2016:

Captain America "Civil War"

The best TV show I watched this year:

Stranger Things.

The show I binged the fastest:

Stranger Things.

The song I listened to the most:

Versace on the floor - Bruno Mars.

The best live show I went to:

Watching Sela and Tarsh be idiots everymorning on the "Wake Up Call"

The best thing I did all year:

Buy my Triumph Street Triple and customize it.

The biggest disappointment of 2016:

Trump win.

The best meal I ate:

Mercury Lane "Chinese Cuisine" roast pork and won ton noodle soup.

- NZ Herald

