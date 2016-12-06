Best of 2016: Pua Magasiva

The best movie of 2016:

Captain America "Civil War"



The best TV show I watched this year:

Stranger Things.



The show I binged the fastest:

Stranger Things.



The song I listened to the most:

Versace on the floor - Bruno Mars.



The best live show I went to:

Watching Sela and Tarsh be idiots everymorning on the "Wake Up Call"



The best thing I did all year:

Buy my Triumph Street Triple and customize it.



The biggest disappointment of 2016:

Trump win.



The best meal I ate:

Mercury Lane "Chinese Cuisine" roast pork and won ton noodle soup.

- NZ Herald