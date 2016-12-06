Best of 2016: Pua Magasiva

The best movie of 2016:
Captain America "Civil War"
The best TV show I watched this year:
Stranger Things.
The show I binged the fastest:
Stranger Things.
The song I listened to the most:
Versace on the floor - Bruno Mars.
The best live show I went to:
Watching Sela and Tarsh be idiots everymorning on the "Wake Up Call"
The best thing I did all year:
Buy my Triumph Street Triple and customize it.
The biggest disappointment of 2016:
Trump win.
The best meal I ate:
Mercury Lane "Chinese Cuisine" roast pork and won ton noodle soup.