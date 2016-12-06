Best of 2016: Guy Williams

The best movie of 2016:

2016 has been a horrible year for international films but a great year for Kiwi movies!

Tickled was great and the Jono and Ben sound guy Cam worked on it! My favourite international film was Spotlight.

The best TV show I watched this year:

My head says The Night Of but my heart says Stranger Things. I loved Stranger Things so much I kind of wish they wouldn't do a second season, it can only ruin the perfect reputation that show has.



The show I binged the fastest:

Rick and Morty! It's my favourite new comedy, I found season one cause they put it on Netflix and swallowed it in a week. I was so hooked I finished season two on a return flight from Melbourne.



The song I listened to the most:

Starboy by The Weeknd and Daft Punk. Don't listen to the lyrics just love it.

Also Friends by Francis and the Lights.

Kanye West and Chance the Rapper both said it was their favourite song of the year but it hasn't really caught on so check it out!



The best live show I went to:

I saw Adele in Chicago that was pretty great. The dude sitting next to me Skyped the whole thing to his girlfriend sitting at home on the couch drinking wine by herself.

The best thing I did all year:

Continued below.

Selling 500 seats to one show in Christchurch!

I was so pumped I posted an twitter photo of the previous acts that have played the venue notably my hero "Billy Bragg" and big time famous guy "Wayne Brady". Almost immediately I got a response from Jemaine Clement with his US venue's "upcoming shows" poster.

It read "coming soon Flight of the Conchords" and that was followed by Paul Simon, Bob Dylan, Louis C.K. and Van Morrison.



The biggest disappointment of 2016:

Seems pretty obvious; he who must not be named.



The best meal I ate:

Chinoiserie in Mt Albert. One of those Asian inspired restaurants popping up that doesn't seem to have any Asian people working there haha but man the food is good.

- NZ Herald