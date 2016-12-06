Best of 2016: Laura Daniel

The best movie of 2016:

Bridget Jones's Baby - maybe this is because I went in with very low expectations but it was by far the most fun I had at the cinema this year. It was everything I wanted in a rom-com and a Bridget Jones sequel.



The best TV show I watched this year:

Stranger Things.

The show I binged the fastest:

Don't trust the Bitch in Apartment 23. This appeared on Netflix and I highly recommend it ... in fact maybe this was my favourite show of the year. The episodes are actually in the wrong order on Netflix because when it was originally aired in the States, the broadcasters only aired some episodes (idiots) so you have to Google the right order if you want a couple of the storylines to make sense.

There's 26 episodes and I watched it in two sittings (what a crazy lady).



The song I listened to the most:

If I'm being super honest it was probably Into You by Ariana Grande.

The best live show I went to:

Fifth Harmony at the Town Hall. I got free tickets to this free concert and got way more than my money's worth.

The best thing I did all year:

Sat on a beach in Rarotonga.



The biggest disappointment of 2016:

Trump.



The best meal I ate:

The chicken, halloumi and kale salad from Boy and Bird. Actually, probably whatever meal I'm having next. Cause that's the one I'm looking forward to the most.



- NZ Herald