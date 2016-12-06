Best of 2016: Dai Henwood

The best movie of 2016:

Was the Martian this year? If it was that was my favourite movie of 2016. Saw it at the movies twice.

The best TV show I watched this year:

The Blacklist, I just love the show. Hopefully it goes on and on.

The show I binged the fastest:

Westworld. It didn't touch the sides and barely lasted two days.



The song I listened to the most:

Palms by Rationale. My favourite artist of the year. Looking forward to his album release in 2017.

The best live show I went to:

Ben Hurley at the comedy festival. An amazingly thought out show that was intelligent and very funny.

The best thing I did all year:

Welcome a beautiful daughter into our family. She is called Lucy.

The biggest disappointment of 2016:

Trump. Nothing more to say.

The best meal I ate:

All the dumplings everywhere they sell dumplings.



- NZ Herald