Best of 2016: Dai Henwood

The best movie of 2016:
Was the Martian this year? If it was that was my favourite movie of 2016. Saw it at the movies twice.
The best TV show I watched this year:
The Blacklist, I just love the show. Hopefully it goes on and on.
The show I binged the fastest:
Westworld. It didn't touch the sides and barely lasted two days.
The song I listened to the most:
Palms by Rationale. My favourite artist of the year. Looking forward to his album release in 2017.
The best live show I went to:
Ben Hurley at the comedy festival. An amazingly thought out show that was intelligent and very funny.
The best thing I did all year:
Welcome a beautiful daughter into our family. She is called Lucy.
The biggest disappointment of 2016:
Trump. Nothing more to say.
The best meal I ate:
All the dumplings everywhere they sell dumplings.