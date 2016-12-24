Best of 2016: Brodie Kane

The best movie of 2016:

I'm going local - Hunt for the Wilderpeople warmed the cockles of my heart. It was truly outstanding!

The best TV show I watched this year:

The same it's been the past few years - Game of Thrones. THAT FINAL EPISODE! I tell you what else was really good though, The People v. O.J Simpson and Billions.

The show I binged the fastest:

The doco, Making A Murderer was one of those ones where I was so compelled to keep going until I'd seen it all it, almost made me feel anxious! Think I watched it in less than two weeks.

The song I listened to the most:

I'm going to say Drake's One Dance. It was the theme song during my 30th birthday trip to Bali and one of those ones me and the squad get ready to when we are going to da club (hahahaha).

The best live show I went to:

Priscilla Queen of the Desert at the Civic - the energy, the laughter and the entertainment made it one of the most enjoyable musicals I've ever been to.

The best thing I did all year:

It would have to be my birthday month (yes I said month). Celebrating my 30th with my wonderful family and friends here at home and in Bali had to be the highlight!

The biggest disappointment of 2016:

I don't want to get too deep because there are so many disappointing things going on in the world right now. So I'm sorry Warriors (my NRL team), I'm going to say you.

The best meal I ate:

Gosh I ate so much good food that's why the #shreddingforsummer campaign hasn't gone so well! I'm just going to pick one of my trusty, reliable friends - Prego Restaurant in Ponsonby.

