Brad Pitt's $3 billion Croatian resort plans likely to go ahead in the wake of Brangelina split

The world might still be reeling from the breakup of Brangelina but it looks like Brad Pitt's $3 billion back-up plan is likely to go ahead.

The Fight Club megastar was spotted in Croatia earlier this month scoping out plans for a luxury resort on the Zablace peninsula near the city of Sibenik, on the Adriatic Coast.

He stayed at the high-end D-Resort which has a marina on the coast and 63 luxury rooms, even posing with staff for a picture while there.

On Wednesday the Sibenik city council voted to open up parts of the Zablace peninsula on the outskirts of the city to development. The move will pave the way for Pitt's proposed resort which is set to include private villas, hotels and a golf course.

The move will further bolster the couple's coffers and complicate their divorce proceedings. Forbes estimates they earned $555 million since their relationship began and also lay claim to homes around the world, the philanthropic Jolie-Pitt foundation and Miraval Rose produced from their vineyard in France.

D-Resort officials declined to comment on Pitt's investment plans and his impending divorce from Jolie. However early reports from unnamed sources close to the couple claim Pitt will fight Jolie for custody of their six children.

Croatia-based architect Nikola Basic confirmed he accompanied Pitt to see possible investment areas for hotels and villas on the Adriatic Coast earlier this month.

More from Spy:

• The real victims of Brangelina's divorce

• Jolie fired nanny just months before divorce

"He was mostly interested in the architecture and the tourist potential of the area," he said.

Local media have revealed Pitt's eventual investment would be made in conjunction with a Swiss financial fund and could be worth up to $3 billion (EUR2 billion).

- news.com.au