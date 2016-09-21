Lawyer's claim the JonBenet Ramsey documentary wrongly accused her brother Burke

By Vanessa Brown of news.com.au

The criminal defence lawyer who represented Lindy Chamberlain has slammed the CBS JonBenet Ramsey documentary - labelling the series "disgusting," "offensive" and a complete "travesty".

The final instalment of the CBS documentary, titled The Case of JonBenet Ramsey, went to air across Australia last night, and all fingers were left pointing at one person. Her older brother, Burke.

"Right from the start they concentrated on members of the family," Stuart Tipple, who represented Lindy Chamberlain in the most famous of Australian murder trials in the 1980s. Mr Tipple now works in a legal practice on the NSW Central Coast.

"Having a group of psychiatrists and psychologists is the biggest problem for investigators. They went into this with an agenda - and that was the killer had to be from the family, which was very clear from the start.

"When you don't approach with an open mind, you have a ready made judgment, and because of this there was an unfair bias around the family."

The experts within the dramatic documentary, including FBI profiler Jim Clemente, forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee, former chief investigator James Kolar and leading forensic pathologist Dr. Werner Spitzall claimed the then nine-year-old brother was the most likely suspect in this sister's shocking murder, and that his parents - Patsy and John - were behind the cover up.

While the investigators that were on the panel stressed her death was the result of a tragic accident, critics are now questioning whether the docoseries did infract tell the whole story - or instead create a witch hunt that resulted in the naming of Burke Ramsey.

"The family were tried by media, and that is incredibly effective," Mr Tipple said.

Continued below.

"The worldwide audience means it's given him a worse reputation than if he had actually been tried.

"I feel really angry about it, it's a complete travesty and I feel very sorry for him."

Some critics, including Mr Tipple said the documentary failed to provide sufficient evidence about why Burke was to blame, instead misleading viewers with their reinvestigation into who killed JonBenet.

The lawyer for the Ramsey family, L Lin Wood, said that he had sued other television outlets for having similar accusations towards Burke, and the CBS documentary will be no different.

"I will be filing a lawsuit on behalf of Burke Ramsey," Mr Wood told ABC News.

"CBS' false and unprofessional attacks on this young man are disgusting and revolting."

"Those sources say enhancement of the tape reveals Burke's voice in the background, asking his parents 'What did you find?'," the Aerospace Corporation's paper writes.

"John Ramsey allegedly can be heard shouting to Burke, 'We are not talking to you,' and Patsy shouts 'Oh my Jesus, oh my Jesus.'"

This is what Clemente and Richards concluded in their analysis as well, meaning it's not clear if and how their analysis is new or more advanced than what was done previously.

"How unconvincing to have two experts who already knew what they were going to hear, interpret it," Mr Tipple said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if you gave it to 20 experts and come out with 20 different opinions. They should've allowed others to hear what they were hearing."

During the final instalment of Dr Phil McGraw's three-part interview with Burke Ramsey, the now 29-year-old slammed any accusation that he was to blame for his sister's death.

"Did you do anything to harm your sister JonBenet," Dr Phil McGraw asked during the final episode of the three-part series.

"No," Mr Ramsey responded.

"Did you murder your sister JonBenet," the TV host pushed.

"No," her brother answered.

Dr Phil then touched on the theory that Burke's parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, staged an elaborate cover up to protect their only remaining child.

"I don't know what to say to that, because I know that's not what happened. There's been people who have said that it's not even possible for a nine-year-old to do that," he answered.

Critics suggested Mr Ramsey's relaxed rather perplexing, almost happy demeanour during the interview was because he got away with murder, but Dr Phil was quick to jump to his defence - saying it was nothing more than a "nervous" tic.

"Everyone needs to put themselves in the position of Burke," Mr Tipple added.

"How would they feel if this documentary had happened to them?

"This destroys presumption of innocence. Imagine being tried after being subjected to that series. There's not enough in the system for this not to happen again, and it really disturbs me."

- news.com.au