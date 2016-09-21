7:52pm Wed 21 September
George Clooney was shocked to hear of his friends' divorce and he wasn't the only one

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's split seems to have shaken their fellow celebs as well as fans.

Adele dedicated her Madison Square Garden show to the couple, describing their divorce as "the end of an era".

Speaking at the show, the Hello hitmaker said: "Brangelina have broken up. I mean, I don't like gossiping and I think private lives should be private but I feel like it's the end of an era.

Adele says the split feels like the end of an era. Photo / Getty Images
"I'm dedicating this show tonight to them because honestly, I'm really really sad. Genuinely. I don't know them at all, but I was shocked when I woke up this morning, no word of a lie. I'm glad I spoke about that because it was playing on my mind."

But perhaps the most emotional response came from George Clooney who first heard of the split during an interview, in which he was asked what he thought about it.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt on Tuesday. Photo / AP
The 55-year-old actor has been a close friend of the Hollywood hunk since they met on the set of Ocean's Eleven in 2001, but has claimed he "didn't know" anything about his split from the Tomb Raider star and was shocked by the news.

Speaking to American news channel CNN, the Money Monster actor said: "I didn't know that. Wow. I feel very sorry then.

"That's a sad story and unfortunate for a family. It's an unfortunate story about a family. I feel very sorry to hear that. That's the first I've heard of it," he said, visibly shocked and upset.

And even more stars have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the split of one of Hollywood's biggest and most-loved couples.






-Bang! Showbiz with NZ Herald

