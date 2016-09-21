Brad Pitt is 'furious' Angelina Jolie painted him as a bad father

Brad Pitt is now 'furious' at Angelina Jolie for filing for divorce, a move he says could put their kids at risk.

Sources close to Pitt told TMZ that the actor is angry at Jolie for allegedly spinning stories about him being a potential risk to their kids because of anger issues and substance abuse, the Daily Mail reports.

Read more:

• Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt after 12 years together

• Five big celebrity break-ups

Pitt reportedly said Jolie 'unleashed hell' because the entire family has become targets for the paparazzi.

Over the last few days, Pitt has had conversations with Jolie pleading for her to handle the divorce "like adults", sources told the site.

He wanted to keep the divorce under wraps for the benefit of their children, but instead, he says, Jolie has painted him as a risky dad and asked for sole physical custody.

The Hollywood stars' home is now surrounded by photographers, while the Los Angeles Police Department patrols regularly because of the media frenzy.

Continued below.

Related Content Here's why we should shut up about Jennifer Aniston today Brangelina divorce: how it stacks up Why Marion Cotillard has been dragged into the Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie divorce drama

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt for "the health of her family", and a source close to the couple told TMZ that Jolie, 41, made the decision because of the way "Brad was parenting the children," adding that "she was extremely upset with his methods."

That same source claims Jolie became "fed up" with Pitt's consumption of "weed and possibly alcohol" mixed with his "anger problem."

Read more: Five of Hollywood's most enduring marriages

Page Six is reporting however that it was after Jolie learned through a private eye that Pitt was cheating on her with Marion Cotillard on the set of their new film Allied that she made the decision to split from the actor.

But the source also said that rumours of an affair between Pitt and Cotillard are "100 per cent false," and that Pitt's main concern at this time is his children.

"He does not want them reading anything negative in the press about himself or their mother," said the source.

"He's not going to get dirty."

Pitt said in a statement to DailyMail.com: "I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well being of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time."

- Daily Mail