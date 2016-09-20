Mediaworks has been fined for misrepresenting a tradie in The Block: Villa Wars

Mediaworks has to pay out $1500 after the Broadcasting Standards Authority found The Block: Villa Wars treated one of their tradies unfairly.

In the show, which aired last year, Ljubisa 'Bob' Djurdjevic was described as a "temperamental European tiler" who went "AWOL" when he was not paid in advance as he wanted.

He complained that his work ethic was misrepresented and he had in fact made it clear he did not want to be shown on the show.

The BSA ruled The Block "created an unfairly negative impression" of Djurdjevic with its "inaccurate and misleading" portrayal of him, particularly as his part on the show came under the theme "tradie troubles".

The BSA said Djurdjevic was "not given a reasonable opportunity to comment on how he

was portrayed in the broadcast because he did not know he was going to feature

in the broadcast or the angle that would be taken.

"This programme had the potential to be damaging to Mr Djurdjevic's professional

reputation and business interests and the broadcaster ought to have recognised

this."

It added that The Block should have either kept Djurdjevic's identity secret or at least given him the opportunity to defend himself.

Mediaworks, while noting that The Block NZ: Villa Wars was neither likely to replay on television nor available to stream online, but did offer to consider amending the show if it were to repeat.

