Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have split, so 'Jennifer Aniston Meme Day' has begun

By Charlotte Willis

Brangelina is no more. And love, as we know it, has died.

As TMZ broke the news Tuesday morning that one of Hollywood's favourite couples, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, are divorcing after two years of marriage, the hearts of fans around the world broke.

The collective shattering of hearts could be heard on social media as faith in love began to crumble. Some users even declared there's "no hope for the rest of us" - heavy.

• Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt after 12 years together

•Five big celebrity break-ups

•Five of Hollywood's most enduring marriages

Of course, the Jen Aniston gifs and memes quickly flooded the internet, and 'Jennifer Aniston Meme Day' was born.

(Given Brad and Jen have been divorced since 2005, we're more inclined to agree with this guy - but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the gifs.)

Some Twitter users blamed 2016 for everything, while others pointed out that sadly, we can no longer just be #TeamBrangelina, we have to pick sides. The hashtag #Brexpitt was even created.

Here are some of the most heartbroken - and hilarious - responses.

ANGELINA JOLE JUST FILED FOR DIVORCE FROM BRAD PITT. Somewhere, Jennifer Aniston be like... pic.twitter.com/Um1A3pwSNi — tierney bricker (@tbrick2) September 20, 2016

If a couple with millions of dollars, six kids and a brand of overpriced rose wine can't make it, we should all just give up now #brangelina — Joanna Hausmann (@Joannahausmann) September 20, 2016

Brad and Angelina. How am I supposed to go to work today ? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 20, 2016

If those two crazy kids can't make it work, what hope do the rest of us have? #brangelina — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) September 20, 2016

angelina jolie and brad pitt are divorcing. yep love is a lie and i don't believe in love anymore. goodbye y'all! — arsal (@omgarsal) September 20, 2016

Having a shocker of a week - the Jennifer Anniston GIF opportunities on hearing the news about #brangelina are easing the pain pic.twitter.com/Fri83kGn84 — Sophia (@SophiaAllen_) September 20, 2016

I'm worried about all the redrafting of their tattoos. #brangelina — Janice Turner (@VictoriaPeckham) September 20, 2016

I know they're just human too but Brangelina breaking up? I need a minute...#bradpitt #angelinajolie pic.twitter.com/istfSnJWJs — alex guarnaschelli (@guarnaschelli) September 20, 2016

Switches off tv and internet for next week #AngelinaJolie #BradPitt — Billy (@UnofficialBill) September 20, 2016

The more important question: What's going to happen to #BradPitt and #AngelinaJolie's bulldog Jacques? pic.twitter.com/LeishMRPxR — NCState Vet Medicine (@NCStateVetMed) September 20, 2016

- news.com.au