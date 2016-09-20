4:31pm Tue 20 September
Married at First Sight's Nicole and Jono spark talk of a romance with cosy Instagram post

By Bronte Coy

Nicole posted a picture to Instagram of them at a Gold Coast restaurant this week, with Jono's arm around her and big smiles on both their faces. Photo / nicoleheir Instagram
Both their "marriages" on Married At First Sight may have gone up in flames, but these two former contestants appear to have found love after all - with each other.

Jono Pitman and Nicole Heir, who appeared in seasons two and three respectively, have sparked talk of a romance after a cosy social media snap.

Nicole posted a picture to Instagram of them at a Gold Coast restaurant this week, with Jono's arm around her and big smiles on both their faces.

New friends and new adventures #believeeverythingyouread #realitytv #marriedatfirstsight #marriedau #9married #mafs

A photo posted by Married At First Sight S3 (@nicoleheir) on


She added the cryptic caption: "New friends and new adventures."

It was followed by the bizarre hashtag "#believeeverythingyouread."

In an even stranger turn of events, Nicole's former TV "husband" Keller commented on the photo, writing, "bye Felicia".

Nicole and Keller ended their TV "marriage" shortly after the season wrapped, with Nicole unable to move past Keller's boozy antics.

Meanwhile, Jono was one of the most controversial contestants of season two, infamously stating that his matched partner Clare Verrall wasn't what he "ordered" after seeing her for the first time.

Last week, Clare lashed out at Channel 9 labelling Married At First Sight as "an absolute s**t show".


Unsurprisingly, the pair never really hit it off and split soon afterwards, with his "bride" later claiming his "hothead" behaviour re-triggered her PTSD.

The bad blood has clearly washed away, though - Clare was among those commenting on the new post of Jono and Nicole, wishing them all the best.

"You guys look cute together," she wrote on Instagram.

"Even though I assume this is a MAFS alumni catch up ... Jono is a good guy, just not the one for me. Good to see Jono looking so happy."

Jono wasn't keen on his 'bride' Clare, but he may have found love on Married at First Sight after all.
- news.com.au

