Friends star Matt LeBlanc slammed for creepy Emmy comment

Emilia Clarke fans weren't happy with Matt LaBlanc's creepy comment about the Game of Thrones star. Photo / Instagram
Matt LeBlanc incurred an awkward moment on the Emmy Awards red carpet when he joked about Emilia Clarke being naked - as she was listening.

While being interviewed at the awards ceremony at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, the former Friends actor admitted he has only watched the first series of Game of Thrones but is keen to tune in to further episodes of the HBO drama to see her nude.

During the Emmys coverage on E!, Jason Kennedy asked Matt if he watches the programme - in which Emilia portrays Daenerys Targaryen - and the replied: "Yeah, I saw the first season, and I kind of fell out of touch with it.


"I guess that's when she started getting naked, so I need to catch up."

Emilia was being interviewed by the show's co-host Giuliana Rancic at the time on a different section of the red carpet but heard Matt's comment and let off a slight smile.

While she seemed to laugh off the quip, fans of the 29-year-old actress were less than impressed with Matt's comment with some taking to Twitter to slam the actor as a "creep" and "disappointing".

One wrote: "Matt LeBlanc telling Emilia Clark he should start watching second season of GOT cause she starts getting naked is too much. Creep. (sic)"

Another posted: "Matt Leblanc said he needs to catch up on GoT because he likes Emilia Clarke naked? Very disappointing. (sic)"



One tweeted: "Way to creep a gal out Matt Le Blanc (sic)"



It was a celebratory night for Emilia as Game of Thrones was crowned Best Drama for the second year running and broke the record for the highest number of Emmys ever won when the programme picked up its 39th accolade.

The fantasy show won 12 of the 24 prizes it was nominated for helping to beat the previous record of 38 held by sitcom Frasier.

- Bang! Showbiz

