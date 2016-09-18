1:16pm Mon 19 September
The kookiest celebs on the Emmy Awards red carpet

TV stars are hitting the Emmy Awards red carpet. Here are some of the best photo moments you may have missed:
Actress Hari Nef walks the red carpet of the Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Photo / Getty Images
Are those dead angel babies or are we mistaken?

A bold choice from actress Hari Nef. Photo / Getty Images
Up close, the creepiest dress ever. Photo / Getty Images
Bryan Cranston is the new Heidi Klum

Actress Robin Dearden and actor Bryan Cranston hit the red carpet like it's a runway. Photo / Getty Images
'I wanna win an Emmy so bad'

Actor Jerry Seinfeld really wants to win the Emmy he's nominated for. Photo / Getty Images
When you wear your duvet to the Emmys

Actress Anna Chlumsky looks as snug as a bug in a rug. Photo / Getty Images
Is this a high five or a handshake? Either way, it's gone completely wrong

Jenifer Lewis and Gwendoline Christie have an awkward red carpet meeting. Photo / Getty Images
'No! Leave my eyebrows alone!'

Actress Gaby Hoffmann. Photo / Getty Images
Kristen Bell is a beautiful fairy queen and anyone who says otherwise is a liar

Kristen Bell wins hearts on the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images
The cutest kids on TV just got cuter

Stranger Things stars Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Millie Bobby Brown. Photo / Getty Images
That's what you get when you dress like an anime character

Actress Sarah Hyland's dress is trying to escape. Photo / Getty Images
Dancing her way down the red carpet

Stuntwoman Jessie Graff shows off on the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images
- NZ Herald

