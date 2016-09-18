Emmy winners: Live updates

Follow the Emmy Awards with our updated list of winners as they come to hand.

Actress, Comedy Series

Winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Nominees: Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish; Laurie Metcalf, Getting On; Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie; Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer; Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Winners: Peter Scolari, Girls

Nominees: Bob Newhart, The Big Bang Theory; Tracy Morgan, Saturday Night Live; Larry David, Saturday Night Live; Bradley Whitford, Transparent

Martin Mull, Veep; Peter MacNicol, Veep

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Winners: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Saturday Night Live

Nominees: Laurie Metcalf, The Big Bang Theory; Christine Baranski, The Big Bang Theory; Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live; Amy Schumer, Saturday Night Live; Melora Hardin, Transparent

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Winner: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Nominees: Niecy Nash, Getting On; Allison Janney, Mom; Judith Light, Transparent; Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent; Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Winner: Louie Anderson, Baskets

Other nominees: Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine; Keegan-Michael Key, Key & Peele; Ty Burrell, Modern Family; Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; Tony Hale, Veep;

Matt Walsh, Veep

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Homeland

House of Cards

Mr Robot

The Americans

Actor, Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Kyle Chandler, Bloodline

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Rami Malek, Mr Robot

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Supporting Actor, Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Jon Voight, Ray Donovan

Actress, Drama Series

Taraji P Henson, Empire

Claire Danes, Homeland

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Keri Russell, The Americans

Supporting Actress, Drama Series

Maura Tierney, The Affair

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Actor, Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

William H Macy, Shameless

Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley

Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Limited Series

American Crime

Fargo

Roots

The Night Manager

The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Idris Elba, Luther

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Abominable Bride

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Courtney B Vance, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Cuba Gooding Jr, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Jesse Plemons, Fargo

Bokeem Woodbine, Fargo

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Sterling K Brown, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

David Schwimmer, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

John Travolta, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Lili Taylor, American Crime

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Kirsten Dunst, Fargo

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

Sarah Paulson, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Melissa Leo, All the Way

Regina King, American Crime

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Hotel

Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Hotel

Jean Smart, Fargo

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Max von Sydow, Game of Thrones

Michael J Fox, The Good Wife

Reg E Cathey, House of Cards

Mahershala Ali, House of Cards

Paul Sparks, House of Cards

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Margo Martindale, The Americans

Carrie Preston, The Good Wife

Laurie Metcalf, Horace and Pete

Ellen Burstyn, House of Cards

Molly Parker, House of Cards

Allison Janney, Masters of Sex

Actor, Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Rob Corddry, Childrens Hospital

Rob Huebel, Childrens Hospital

Lou Diamond Phillips, The Crossroads of History

Oscar Nunez, The Crossroads of History

Jack McBrayer, Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell

Actress, Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Patrika Darbo, Acting Dead

Erinn Hayes, Childrens Hospital

Janet Varney, Everyone's Crazy But Us

Michelle Ang, Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462

Tracie Thoms, Send Me

Television Movie

All the Way

Confirmation

Luther

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride

A Very Murray Christmas

Variety Talk Series

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Real Time With Bill Maher

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Variety Sketch Series

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Inside Amy Schumer

Key & Peele

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special

Adele Live in New York City

Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo

The Kennedy Center Honors

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Prime Time Special

Lemonade

Animated Program

Archer

Bob's Burgers

Phineas and Ferb Last Day of Summer

The Simpsons-Halloween of Horror

South Park-You're Not Yelping

Children's Program

Dog With a Blog

Girl Meets World

It's Your 50th Christmas, Charlie Brown!

Nick News With Linda Ellerbee: Hello, I Must Be Going! 25 Years of Nick News With Linda Ellerbee

School of Rock

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Becoming Mike Nichols

Everything is Copy-Nora Ephron: Scripted & Unscripted

Listen to Me Marlon

Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures

What Happened, Miss Simone?

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

American Masters

Chef's Table

Making a Murderer

The Seventies

Woman With Gloria Steinem

Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Inside The Actors Studio

Star Talk With Neil deGrasse Tyson

The Story Of God With Morgan Freeman

Vice

