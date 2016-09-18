Emmy winners: Live updates

Actress, Comedy Series
Winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Nominees: Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish; Laurie Metcalf, Getting On; Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie; Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer; Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Winners: Peter Scolari, Girls
Nominees: Bob Newhart, The Big Bang Theory; Tracy Morgan, Saturday Night Live; Larry David, Saturday Night Live; Bradley Whitford, Transparent
Martin Mull, Veep; Peter MacNicol, Veep
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Winners: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Saturday Night Live
Nominees: Laurie Metcalf, The Big Bang Theory; Christine Baranski, The Big Bang Theory; Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live; Amy Schumer, Saturday Night Live; Melora Hardin, Transparent
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series
Winner: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Nominees: Niecy Nash, Getting On; Allison Janney, Mom; Judith Light, Transparent; Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent; Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series
Winner: Louie Anderson, Baskets
Other nominees: Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine; Keegan-Michael Key, Key & Peele; Ty Burrell, Modern Family; Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; Tony Hale, Veep;
Matt Walsh, Veep
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Homeland
House of Cards
Mr Robot
The Americans
Actor, Drama Series
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Kyle Chandler, Bloodline
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Rami Malek, Mr Robot
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Supporting Actor, Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Jon Voight, Ray Donovan
Actress, Drama Series
Taraji P Henson, Empire
Claire Danes, Homeland
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Keri Russell, The Americans
Supporting Actress, Drama Series
Maura Tierney, The Affair
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Actor, Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
William H Macy, Shameless
Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley
Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Limited Series
American Crime
Fargo
Roots
The Night Manager
The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Idris Elba, Luther
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Courtney B Vance, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Cuba Gooding Jr, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Jesse Plemons, Fargo
Bokeem Woodbine, Fargo
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
Sterling K Brown, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
David Schwimmer, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
John Travolta, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Lili Taylor, American Crime
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Kirsten Dunst, Fargo
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill
Sarah Paulson, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Melissa Leo, All the Way
Regina King, American Crime
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Hotel
Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Hotel
Jean Smart, Fargo
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Max von Sydow, Game of Thrones
Michael J Fox, The Good Wife
Reg E Cathey, House of Cards
Mahershala Ali, House of Cards
Paul Sparks, House of Cards
Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Margo Martindale, The Americans
Carrie Preston, The Good Wife
Laurie Metcalf, Horace and Pete
Ellen Burstyn, House of Cards
Molly Parker, House of Cards
Allison Janney, Masters of Sex
Actor, Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Rob Corddry, Childrens Hospital
Rob Huebel, Childrens Hospital
Lou Diamond Phillips, The Crossroads of History
Oscar Nunez, The Crossroads of History
Jack McBrayer, Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell
Actress, Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Patrika Darbo, Acting Dead
Erinn Hayes, Childrens Hospital
Janet Varney, Everyone's Crazy But Us
Michelle Ang, Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462
Tracie Thoms, Send Me
Television Movie
All the Way
Confirmation
Luther
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
A Very Murray Christmas
Variety Talk Series
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Real Time With Bill Maher
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Variety Sketch Series
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Inside Amy Schumer
Key & Peele
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Variety Special
Adele Live in New York City
Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo
The Kennedy Center Honors
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Prime Time Special
Lemonade
Animated Program
Archer
Bob's Burgers
Phineas and Ferb Last Day of Summer
The Simpsons-Halloween of Horror
South Park-You're Not Yelping
Children's Program
Dog With a Blog
Girl Meets World
It's Your 50th Christmas, Charlie Brown!
Nick News With Linda Ellerbee: Hello, I Must Be Going! 25 Years of Nick News With Linda Ellerbee
School of Rock
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Becoming Mike Nichols
Everything is Copy-Nora Ephron: Scripted & Unscripted
Listen to Me Marlon
Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures
What Happened, Miss Simone?
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
American Masters
Chef's Table
Making a Murderer
The Seventies
Woman With Gloria Steinem
Informational Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Inside The Actors Studio
Star Talk With Neil deGrasse Tyson
The Story Of God With Morgan Freeman
Vice
