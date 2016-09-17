Jack Tame came back for love - Hilary and his mystery romance

Jack Tame's made no secret about the fact he came home to work with Hilary Barry, but it seems he also came home for love.

The soon-to-be host of Breakfast has been working in New York for the last five years as TVNZ's US correspondent, but jumped at the chance to work on the show.

Speaking to Woman's Day, Tame said: "I just knew immediately how special it would be to work with and learn from Hilary because she's such a uniquely talented broadcaster. Her reputation absolutely precedes her...she's just so widely considered to be incredible professionally but also a lovely person".

But he also hopes that the return home will give his life the stability he needs to be a "better boyfriend".

No, not to Hilary Barry. But he is keeping mum about who it is, saying only that he is "very happily dating someone".

"I'm hoping having a bit more structure in my life will allow me to be a better boyfriend. I've lived the dream - it's been amazing - but I'm ready for a change."

And he'll get it. He and Barry take over the Breakfast reins from Rawdon Christie and Nadine Chalmers-Ross - who left the show last week - this coming week.

This is Barry's first return to screens since her much-publicised resignation from TV3 in May which she describes as being "like a relationship break up in many ways".

"It wasn't a decision I made lightly and it certainly wasn't a rushed decision. In the end, I was actually really comfortable with what I'd done. I needed to take time for myself. But it was incredibly emotional," says Barry.

The pair, along with Fair Go reporter Brodie Kane, weatherman Sam Wallace and news presenter Daniel Faitaua, will be on Breakfast on TV One from 6am, tomorrow.

