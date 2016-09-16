Creepy website dedicated to celebrity feet

As we speak, a fierce debate is currently underway over whether Hillary Clinton is competent enough to handle the White House.

No, we're not about to provide a point-by-point analysis of the presidential candidate's pros and cons.

For this is a forum that makes very little reference to her experience, her policies or her opponent Donald Trump.

Rather, it's a sordid evaluation based entirely on what's going on below the ankles.

THE CREEPY SITE DEDICATED TO FAMOUS WOMEN'S FEET

Welcome to WikiFeet, otherwise known as the internet's Creepy Uncle Jeff Nobody Invites To Family Gatherings.

Wikifeet is a photo compilation website that exclusively shows photos of female celebrities' feet.

According to its privacy statement, the site is based in Israel, and controlled by a person named Eli Ozer.

"Ever since I was little I've always appreciated beautiful female feet," Ozer told the Daily Dot. "And whenever I saw a movie I used to wonder how the heroine's feet look like, if they are as perfect as she seems to be."

Apparently, he's not alone. Despite an out-of-date interface that will remind you of discussion forums from the days of dial-up internet, the site brings in over three million users each month.

It features hundreds of photos of the feet of actresses, singers and models - basically, anybody who is anybody is on this site.

The tens of thousands of photos are often based on ordinary photoshoots and paparazzi shots of celebrities in sandals or barefoot. Photos are often zoomed in to show the feet alone.

Each profile lists the subject's nationality, shoe size, and a rating of her feet out of five, accompanied by five labels ranging from 'beautiful' to 'ugly'.

With over 5000 'beautiful' rankings, Emma Watson appears to have the most highly-rated feet. That's - er - quite an honour.

The site explicitly states that no vulgar or sexual comments are permitted, although certain comments expressing appreciation seem to cross this line.

TOP-TIER POLITICIANS ARE NOT IMMUNE

It's not just actresses, models and singers who are featured on the site.

There's even a page dedicated to former Prime Minister Julia Gillard, with photos of the infamous moment she lost a shoe while fleeing an angry crowd on Australia Day in 2012, and then again on a visit to New Delhi.

Thankfully, that seems to be the extent of it. There are no comments on Ms Gillard, although her feet do have a mostly 'beautiful' rating.

For politicians in America, however, it seems to be a much bigger deal.

Hillary Clinton's page features dozens of photos of her feet. There's a shot of her barefoot with President Barack Obama, as they tour a Buddhist temple.

There's another shot of her brushing past a businessman on the street, one foot accidentally sliding out of a shoe.

Another shows a younger Clinton sitting on a rock, dipping her feet into a pool.

She currently sits at an average 2.5.

The reviews are mixed, but come off as creepy regardless of their slant.

"Great to see that the next President of the United States has such wonderful feet! I would bow to her and kiss them!" writes user TheFeetReview.

"They will be Presidential feet," predicts another.

Others are more negative.

"God help us if she wins with these ugly feet..!! Trump 2016..!!" writes one user.

"Hillary guilty of criminal neglect of both feet and Benghazi," says another.

First Lady Michelle Obama is featured even more prominently on the site, with a rating of 3/5 and a vote of mostly 'Beautiful'.

The comments range from "Hot, sexy, beautiful First Feet...' to "I just puked a little in my mouth".

But no figure in politics has gotten more attention on this site than Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka's feet have a five-star rating, with 715 'beautiful' reviews compared to just 20 'ugly'.

Some of the comments are creepily specific: "I like the way the sun is shining through the gaps inbetween her toes in this pic," writes one user.

"Her big toenails drive me crazy," says another.

"Her feet her whole look is so glorious I can't even rate them anything but 11 out of 10 sniffs on the sniff o meater (sic)," writes a third.

Cringe away.

None of the prominent figures have ever referenced their page on the site. Perhaps they're not even aware of it.

It just serves as another reminder of the darker, creepier side of the internet.

