Nadine Chalmers-Ross loosens up on last day at Breakfast

Nadine Chalmers-Ross has loosened up on her last day as part of the Breakfast team, dropping a few x-rated clangers during a lip-reading game.

Chalmers-Ross is being farewelled from Breakfast today, the final change being made by TVNZ before Hilary Barry and Jack Tame take over.

Chalmers-Ross's departure follows that of newsreader Peter Williams and co-host Rawdon Christie last week.

The changes, which see Barry and Tame take over the new-look Breakfast show from Monday, are being made in the face of a ratings boost from competing morning news show Paul Henry on TV3.

Wearing all white, Chalmers-Ross was more bubbly than usual and seemed to be enjoying her last day. She was happy to take part in a lip-reading game hosted by ZM radio DJs Jase and PJ.

With music blaring through headphones, Chalmers-Ross was asked to lip read simple statements like "Wellington motorway" made by the duo.

But things quickly went awry when Chalmers-Ross incorrectly guessed "pubic stripping," "hot nipples" and "Sam's hot abs" as the answers.

Earlier in the show, Chalmers-Ross nearly cracked when co-host TIm Wilson started reading viewers' tributes.

"Don't get me too worked up," she said. "I've got another hour and a half to get through."

Tributes flowed for Chalmers-Ross on social media.

"It was a shock to hear that you were leaving. You are a great presenter. TVNZ have made a huge error in regards to you and Rawdon," one said.

"I wish you all the best Nadine you will be missed and Thank you for helping start my day off in a fantastic way," said another.

@NewsNadine We'll miss seeing you on Breakfast Nadine. Your compassion, humour and intelligence are such special qualities. Very best wishes — Ro (@middleroadway) September 15, 2016

Chalmers-Ross hasn't said what she'll be moving on to, but says she won't miss the 3am starts to her day.

Christie was farewelled last Friday with a series of compilation videos highlighting his 13 years at TVNZ, as well as a few pranks.

Williams left last Wednesday, but he is staying at TVNZ as a weekend newsreader.

Traffic reporter Selena Hawkins also leaves today, but is taking up a role as a producer on the show.

Christie has said he would "take a break and assess the new commercial opportunities in the fast-evolving media landscape".

Chalmers-Ross said she was "excited about the opportunities on the horizon - and the prospect of turning off my 3am alarm".

Brodie Kane will be joining Tame and Barry at Breakfast as a sports reporter, and weather presenter Sam Wallace is staying put.

