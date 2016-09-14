1:23pm Wed 14 September
Married At First Sight's Clare Verrall slams show as 'an absolute s**t show'

By Charlotte Willis

Married At First Sight contestant Clare Verrall says that the programme is an 'absolute s*** show'. Photo / Channel 9
Married At First Sight star Clare Verrall has unleashed about Nine's matchmaking show on Twitter, labelling the current season "an absolute s**t show from start to finish".

Married At First Sight star Clare Verrall has unleashed about Nine's matchmaking show on Twitter, labelling the current season "an absolute s**t show from start to finish".

The reality TV contestant, who appeared on season two earlier this year, took to social media while the series finale aired Tuesday night and dished the dirt on what apparently goes on behind the scenes.

The 32-year-old property management consultant has been weighing in on this season's antics on Twitter since it kicked off, but she really let fly overnight, saying "Channel Nine should be ashamed" of the "manufactured drama".

Clare, who says her contract with Nine has now ended, claimed that there was no three-month catch-up between the remaining couples to decide if they would continue their relationship. "Many of them have new partners and can't wait to move on," she tweeted.




Clare's own love life was thrust into the spotlight after her nasty breakup with TV husband Jono Pitman went to air in April.

Continued below.

The pair split not long after walking down the aisle on national television and Clare accused Jono of having a "bad temper". The morning after the couple's short-lived union ended on TV, the 28-year-old tradie revealed he had already moved on with a new love.

Shortly afterwards, Clare posted an explosive rant on social media, claiming the show is "highly edited".

Complete strangers/newlyweds Clare and Jono on their wedding day. Photo / Channel 9
Complete strangers/newlyweds Clare and Jono on their wedding day. Photo / Channel 9

"I'm looking forward to my contract being up in 3 months time so I can share all that went on, rather than the highly edited versions that are shown during the 'experiment'! Luckily I had some of my closest friends & Dutchy there for support," she wrote.

Continuing to bash the program on Tuesday night, Clare vowed to "never watch the life ruining trash TV ever again," calling Nine's grab for ratings "pathetic".


She went on ...


And on ...


And on ...


And on ...


Before eventually apologising if she had ruined the season finale for any of her 600 followers.


Don't apologise, Clare. We particularly enjoyed the memes.


- news.com.au

