Married At First Sight's Clare Verrall slams show as 'an absolute s**t show'

Married At First Sight star Clare Verrall has unleashed about Nine's matchmaking show on Twitter, labelling the current season "an absolute s**t show from start to finish".

The reality TV contestant, who appeared on season two earlier this year, took to social media while the series finale aired Tuesday night and dished the dirt on what apparently goes on behind the scenes.

The 32-year-old property management consultant has been weighing in on this season's antics on Twitter since it kicked off, but she really let fly overnight, saying "Channel Nine should be ashamed" of the "manufactured drama".

Clare, who says her contract with Nine has now ended, claimed that there was no three-month catch-up between the remaining couples to decide if they would continue their relationship. "Many of them have new partners and can't wait to move on," she tweeted.

EVERYONE,there is no 3 month catch up as they all broke up within weeks.Many of them have new partners now & can't wait to move on #9Married — Clare Verrall (@ClareVerrall1) September 13, 2016

Sooooooo, no 3 month later follow up show? Well that kind of gives it away how this works out for the final 3 couples #9Married — Clare Verrall (@ClareVerrall1) September 12, 2016

Well that was an absolute shitshow from start to finish. @Channel9 should be ashamed. We wanted love stories not manufactured drama. — Clare Verrall (@ClareVerrall1) September 13, 2016

Clare's own love life was thrust into the spotlight after her nasty breakup with TV husband Jono Pitman went to air in April.

The pair split not long after walking down the aisle on national television and Clare accused Jono of having a "bad temper". The morning after the couple's short-lived union ended on TV, the 28-year-old tradie revealed he had already moved on with a new love.

Shortly afterwards, Clare posted an explosive rant on social media, claiming the show is "highly edited".

"I'm looking forward to my contract being up in 3 months time so I can share all that went on, rather than the highly edited versions that are shown during the 'experiment'! Luckily I had some of my closest friends & Dutchy there for support," she wrote.

Continuing to bash the program on Tuesday night, Clare vowed to "never watch the life ruining trash TV ever again," calling Nine's grab for ratings "pathetic".

I will never watch the life ruining trash TV,EVER AGAIN @MarriedAU @Channel9, your rating grab is pathetic.#9married pic.twitter.com/ENwJFy1RtQ — Clare Verrall (@ClareVerrall1) September 13, 2016

Me on Twitter now I'm out of contract when it comes to the bullshit show that is #9married @Channel9 pic.twitter.com/dQNZo6zKbL — Clare Verrall (@ClareVerrall1) September 13, 2016

I vote the fire the 'experts' & @jessiejamesMAFS @erinbateman_ & I make the matches #9Married can't be any worse than this season — Clare Verrall (@ClareVerrall1) September 13, 2016

I nominate all the experts #9Married to do the 22 push ups for 22 days to raise awareness of those struggling with PTSD. @johnaikenlive in? — Clare Verrall (@ClareVerrall1) September 13, 2016

I'm so glad that is over!!! Good luck to all the poor souls on this season, & if you apply for next season you insane #9married — Clare Verrall (@ClareVerrall1) September 13, 2016

Before eventually apologising if she had ruined the season finale for any of her 600 followers.

...sorry if I ruined anyone's nights who wanted to go away believing in @MAFS_Original . SORRY!! — Clare Verrall (@ClareVerrall1) September 13, 2016

Don't apologise, Clare. We particularly enjoyed the memes.

@Channel9 @MarriedAU realising they cast & f**ked over a loud mouth in S02 who doesn't take being screwed over well pic.twitter.com/XrjXl1PPu8 — Clare Verrall (@ClareVerrall1) September 13, 2016

