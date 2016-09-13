Tame Impala, Purple Pilgrims and Chet Faker to headline Laneway 2017

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Tame Impala will headline next year's new-look New Zealand leg of the Australasian Laneway festival alongside Kiwi acts The Chills, The Veils and Cut Off Your Hands.

Also on the bill for the annual event, being held in Albert Park Precinct on January 30, is Norwegian singer Aurora, UK neo-soul star Nao, and Kiwis Purple Pilgrims and Fazerdaze.

Aussie hipster-crooner Chet Faker - who will play under his real name Nick Murphy - was revealed to be on the bill yesterday.

The line-up for the eighth Laneway event held in New Zealand stays true to the festival's roots, with fledgling acts like Yukon Era and k2k sitting alongside rising stars like UK party starters Glass Animals and Atlanta rapper Mick Jenkins.

More established acts include reformed Swedish punks Refused, who formed in 1991, as well as hip-hop producer Clams Casino, who has built a legacy of crafting hazy, bass-heavy instrumentals. It will be Aussie psych-rockers Tame Impala's second time at the event after appearing on the 2013 bill.

Bob Moses, Car Seat Headrest, DMA'S, Flight Facilities, Floating Points, Fortunes, Julia Jacklin, Mr Carmack, Nikolai, The Julie Ruin, Tourist, Tycho, White Lung and Whitney round out today's announcement of 29 artists.

Laneway has been held at Silo Park on Auckland Anniversary Day for the past five years, but is moving to Albert Park Precinct after outgrowing the waterfront site.

Promoter Mark Kneebone told the Herald the new site was almost twice as big, and would allow more access to shade, and an increase in the number of facilities, including bars, food trucks and toilets. Capacity would remain at 12,000.

"There'll be a lot more shade. If it's a 28-degree day, half the site is covered in trees and we don't (have to) fence them off. You can grab a beer, grab something to eat, sit under a tree and watch your favourite band.

"That's the point of Laneway," he said.

