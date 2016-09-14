Katy Perry delivered a baby - then went back to the studio

Katy Perry helped deliver her sister's baby just hours before she was due in the studio.

The 31-year-old pop megastar rushed to the hospital to help her sibling Angela Hudson give birth, and still managed to make time to head to the studio afterwards in order to work on her latest music.

The Dark Horse hitmaker - real name Katheryn Hudson - took to Twitter to explain the incident.

Helped deliver my sister's baby at 2pm & am in the studio by 8pm. GET A GIRL THAT CAN DO BOTH❗️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 13, 2016

This isn't first time that the Firework musician has tried her hand at midwifery, as she also helped deliver Angela's first child when she had a home birth back in 2014.

She expressed her excitement over Twitter at the time.

Finally you can add "helps delivers babies in living rooms" to my resume! It's been a miracle of a day... Auntie Katy aka Stylist Auntie — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 27, 2014

Recalling the experience in a later interview, she shared: "My sister gave birth in her living room and I got to be kind of like an assistant doula, which, in a home birth, is kind of just there for support.

"I was in it! I mean I was holding ... I probably shouldn't give too many details, but my sister actually is a true rock star. She gave birth in her living room without a single Advil!"

Katy also filmed the entire delivery on her iPhone, but Angela didn't want to watch it initially.

The news of Perry's latest birth duties comes after she admitted at the weekend that she would be happy to put her differences with Taylor Swift - with whom she has had an ongoing feud with since 2012 - aside in order to work with her on new music, if the Shake It Off singer apologises for her past behaviour.

When asked if she'd ever work with the Blank Space singer, Katy said: "If she says sorry, sure!"

- Bang! Showbiz