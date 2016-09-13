3:36pm Tue 13 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Bernadine Oliver-Kerby walked out of a live broadcast this morning - here's what happened

Bernadine Oliver-Kerby says what she really thinks about Mike Hosking's "man's time".
Bernadine Oliver-Kerby says what she really thinks about Mike Hosking's "man's time".

Bernadine Oliver-Kerby has laughed off suggestions that she stormed out of the studio with Mike Hosking this morning, saying it was simply good natured banter between workmates.

Oliver-Kerby left the studio this morning after Hosking joked she wasn't needed.

"We don't need a woman, this is man's time... we're going to talk about the league," he said on-air.

READ MORE:
Real Housewife's Angela Stone admits she's a thief
Sharon Osbourne has a 'complete, utter breakdown'

Oliver-Kerby walked out, only returning after she was coaxed back in by her co-hosts exclaiming "we need you".

But while some people have taken to social media to express outrage on the newsreader's behalf, Oliver-Kerby says there's nothing to be offended about.

"Quite frankly I'm flattered our regular 6.20 chat has garnered such attention. We've certainly ruffled a few feathers today," she said.

"As our regular listeners know, the segment is often about point scoring. Those boys know I could have any one of them in headlock or a fireman's lift in a heartbeat. I find it hilarious."

Meanwhile, Hosking is wheeling out his favourite line: "I am seeking legal advice on the matter."

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 13 Sep 2016 16:21:28 Processing Time: 16ms