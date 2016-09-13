Alexis Arquette was planning a tell-all memoir before she died

Transgender actress Alexis Arquette, who passed away this week aged 47, was reportedly planning a tell-all memoir which would 'out' several Hollywood celebs.

The performer and sibling to actors David, Rosanna and Patricia passed away after an illness surrounded by friends and family.

While her family has not yet released her cause of death, People today reports that it was due to complications from an AIDS-related illness.

Arquette, best known for supporting roles in The Wedding Singer and Pulp Fiction, made headlines in recent years with a series of explosive allegations about some of Hollywood's biggest names.

In 2014, she claimed she'd slept with Suicide Squad star Jared Leto before she transitioned, making a rather graphic reference to his manhood:

"I had sex with Jared Leto back when I was presenting as a male. And, yes, it's not only massive; it's like a Praetorian Guard's helmet," she said.

Earlier this year, she fired off about Will and Jada Pinkett Smith in a public Facebook post, alleging that the actor paid off his first wife after she walked in on him with another man.

"When Jada comes out as gay and her beard husband admits his first marriage ended when she walked in to him...then I will listen to them," Arquette wrote in a since deleted Facebook posts.

She later clarified in the comments section, "'She' being his FIRST Wife. Paid off, silent."

Will's first marriage to Sheree Zampino ended in 1995. They had one child together, Trey Smith. Will married Jada in 1997 and they have two children together, Jaden and Willow.

"Will threw a fit on the set of [Six Degrees of Separation] when he was required by the scene to kiss Anthony Rapp," Arquette continued.

"He persuaded the director to shoot the back of his head in frame. Blocking the non existent lip lock entirely. Gays have enemies. They lurk in gilded closets. Outing is healthy. You are either with or against us. You decide. Today."

The New York Post reports that Arquette had been approached several times to pen a tell-all memoir, and was considering the most recent offers at the time of her death.

"She told me she was gearing up, and it was draining her because she knew she could blow the lid off a lot of closeted gay men and women and their respective marriages," the Post quotes a friend close to Arquette as saying.

"She said, 'I'm not quite ready for that kind of battle. But when I do write my book, and uncover all the hypocrisy, this town will come to a stop.'"

- news.com.au