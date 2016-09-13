Bruce Springsteen to play 'unforgettable' Christchurch show

Siena Yates is an entertainment writer for the New Zealand Herald.

Two years after he sold out Auckland's Mt Smart stadium - twice - Bruce Springsteen is set to return to New Zealand, playing his first-ever South Island show.

Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform on the eve of the six-year anniversary of the February quake at Christchurch's AMI Stadium, before heading to Auckland, where they will return to Mt Smart Stadium.

Springsteen's hit My City of Ruins became an unofficial anthem for Christchurch's recovery, with Springsteen dedicating an emotional performance of the song to the city in 2014.

Springsteen and the band are playing a string of shows in Australia as well, but concert promoter Michael Gudinski campaigned to get them here for the quake anniversary.

"The fact that his song was such a big part of the rebuilding of Christchurch, I spoke to [his manager] about it and... I really campaigned for that date to be in Christchurch and it's something that I think will be very special," said Gudinski, who is the head of touring company the Mushroom Group.

"While the timing wasn't planned it's just really worked and I know it'll mean a lot to the people down there. When artists tour the world and play lots of shows, it's about the shows that are unforgettable. I think it'll be one of the most emotional gigs that's happened in New Zealand."

One of Australia's most successful rock bands, Jet will also reform to join the tour along with Kiwi favourite and Christchurch local Marlon Williams with the Yarra Benders.

They play Christchurch's AMI Stadium on February 21 and Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on February 25.

Tickets go on sale from September 23.

