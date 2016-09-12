Alexis Arquette dies at 47

Alexis Arquette has died.

The 47-year-old transgender actress passed away on Sunday morning, surrounded by her family and friends.

Her brother Richmond confirmed the sad news on Facebook and wrote: "Our brother Robert, who became our brother Alexis, who became our sister Alexis, who became our brother Alexis, passed this morning September 11, at 12.32am. He was surrounded by all of his brothers and sisters, one of his nieces and several other loved ones. We were playing music for him and he passed during David Bowie's Starman. As per his wishes, we cheered at the moment that he transitioned to another dimension.

"I am feeling immense gratitude to have been afforded the luxury of sharing life with him/her, for learning from Alexis, for being given the gift of being able to love her/him and to be loved by him/her. He was a force. He died as he lived, on his own terms. I am immensely grateful that it was fast and painless. It was an incredible moving experience and I am humbled and grateful to have been able to have been with him as he began his journey onward.

Thank you, Alexis, I love you and will always love you (sic)."

Alexis' cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Alexis - who appeared in movies including The Wedding Singer and She's All That - was born Robert Arquette and her gender transition was documented in the 2007 film Alexis Arquette: She's My Brother.

The star was the sibling of Richmond, Rosanna, Patricia and David Arquette.

Continued below.

Related Content Will Smith's ex-wife: 'he was straight in 1992, and he's straight in 2016' Dominic Corry: Kiwi cinema at its twisted best Staying at the Lewtrenchard Manor in Devon

Patricia tweeted: "Breaking through the veil singing StarMan", and added "To My first best friend - Cosmic Dancer (sic)."

Roseanne Barr told BANG Showbiz: "Alexis was a one-of-a-kind genius, who appeared on my sitcom and on the Roseanne talk show. Alexis was a brilliant and hilarious talent and will be deeply missed. My sincerest sympathy to the Arquette family and to all the fans who loved and admired Alexis."

Boy George, who inspired Alexis' character in The Wedding Singer tweeted: "R.I.P my sister Alexis Arquette. Another bright light gone out far too soon. Love to the family and all that loved Alexis (sic)."

And Cary Elwes wrote on Facebook: "Farewell #Alexis. May angels guide you on your journey. We will miss you. Sending all love to the #Arquette family Rosanna Arquette Patricia Arquette David Arquette Richmond Arquette #starman (sic)."

- Bang! Showbiz