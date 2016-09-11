Solange Knowles tweets fury after women tell her to 'sit down'

By Natalie Wolfe

Solange Knowles didn't have a very pleasant experience when she attended a Kraftwerk concert on Friday night.

Knowles went to the concert in New Orleans, Louisiana with her husband, 11-year-old son and a friend of his.

After standing up to dance to Kraftwerk's hit Machine, Knowles claims a group of white women told her to sit down. When she didn't, they threw a lime wedge at her back.

The 30-year-old singer took to Twitter to express her rage about the whole experience, starting her series of tweets with "Let me tell you about why black girls/women are so angry".

She had been enjoying a chance to "dance and enjoy a band I love."

Statistically New Orleans has one of the largest African-American populations of US cities but Knowles said "we are four of about 20 black concert goers out 1500 here. Four out of maaaaybe 20 out of 1500."

4 older white women yell to me from behind, "Sit down now" . I tell them I'm dancing at a concert. They yell, "u need to sit down now"... — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 10, 2016

We are at an ELECTRONIC and DANCE music concert and you are telling...not asking me...to sit down. In front of my child. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 10, 2016

The younger sister of Beyonce said she shared her experience "so that maybe someone will understand, why many of us don't feel safe in many white spaces ... we don't 'bring the drama' ... fix yourself."

She became even angrier after people on Twitter questioned if it was really about race and more about the drama.

Nobody goes to the Kraftwerk show with their kid "looking for "drama"

But that's how u guys like to spin this. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 10, 2016

Despite being subject to such a deplorable act, Knowles continued having a good time posting a video of herself and her husband dancing and captioned it "Bye haters."

- news.com.au