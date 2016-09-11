Justin Bieber shows off his lush LA mansion

Remember the show MTV Cribs, where the world's biggest celebs invited us into their homes?

People went absolutely crazy for it and the chance to get an insider look at the secretive lives of the rich and famous.

BBC Radio 1 was recently invited for a tour of Justin Bieber's LA Mansion, and although it didn't get further in than the grounds, host Clara Amfo and the crew still grabbed some revealing footage of the singer's private lake and a waterslide.

As one of the world's highest paid musicians and with an estimated net worth of over $50 million, it's no surprise that Bieber has spared no expense for his LA base.

Between touring, endorsement deals and studio time, Amfo asked how many hours he actually got to spend in the luxurious house and what his "typical chilling day" would be.

"I go in the pool, I've got this awesome water slide ... There's a lot of fish in [the lake] so I go bass fishing."

Bieber was at first pretty reserved but eventually warmed up to the BBC host, picking her flowers from his garden and playing a one-on-one basketball game.

Although portrayed as a controversial celebrity, Bieber revealed a sweeter side in the video.

The 22-year-old singer told Amfo the massive inflatable waterslide was actually bought for his sister.



"She said she wanted a waterslide so I said okay, I'll get you a waterslide."

Justin's LA home has all the typical frills you'd expect a young, incredibly wealthy celebrity to have.

There's a pontoon boat for fishing, two massive bright blue alligator sculptures, a Range Rover SUV in the background, his own personal chef and of course, a basketball hoop.

The real winner in the video, though, is his ridiculously fluffy dog, curiously named Todd.

The chubby puppy even has its own Instagram, which hit over 100,000 followers in less than a week.

Hey. It's me Todd. A photo posted by Todd (@toddthestud) on Aug 30, 2016 at 9:40pm PDT

There was also exciting news for fans of his old YouTube days, when it was just him and his guitar.

When Amfo asked him if there would be another acoustic record in future plans, Bieber replied, "I think so."

You can watch the full video below.

- news.com.au