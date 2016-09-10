3:56pm Sun 11 September
Eighties icon slays dance routine at 72 years old

Choreographer Toni Basil attends the 8th Annual BritWeek Launch Party, 2014. Photo / Getty
Toni Basil is the one-hit wonder behind 'Mickey', that annoying eighties pop song that won't leave your head once you've heard it.

Thankfully that's not her only contribution to culture.

Toni Basil on the ABC Television Network dance show American Bandstand. Photo / Getty
Basil is also an accomplished dancer who choreographed for pop acts including Talking Heads, David Bowie, Bette Midler and Tina Turner.

Earlier this summer Basil attended incognito a workshop held by French dancer Babson Baba Sy, Buzzfeed reported.

When Baba Sy realised who she was he asked her to dance. The result was nothing short of breathtaking.

Musician David Byrne, founding member and principal songwriter of Talking Heads, photographed in 1987 with singer-songwriter choreographer Toni Basil. Photo / Getty
"I've always been a dancer, and I will always be a dancer," Basil told BuzzFeed.

"Dance has been my lover, my doctor. I know I have my health because of this."

- news.com.au

