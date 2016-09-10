Eighties icon slays dance routine at 72 years old

Toni Basil is the one-hit wonder behind 'Mickey', that annoying eighties pop song that won't leave your head once you've heard it.

Thankfully that's not her only contribution to culture.

Basil is also an accomplished dancer who choreographed for pop acts including Talking Heads, David Bowie, Bette Midler and Tina Turner.

Earlier this summer Basil attended incognito a workshop held by French dancer Babson Baba Sy, Buzzfeed reported.

When Baba Sy realised who she was he asked her to dance. The result was nothing short of breathtaking.

"I've always been a dancer, and I will always be a dancer," Basil told BuzzFeed.

"Dance has been my lover, my doctor. I know I have my health because of this."

