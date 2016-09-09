First look at Netflix's new Amanda Knox documentary

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Twice convicted of murder and twice acquitted by Italian courts, the past decade has seen global speculation over whether Amanda Knox was guilty or not.

Now a brand new Netflix documentary sees Knox break down in tears as she discusses being accused of killing her British roommate Meredith Kercher - and her eventual release from jail after years of battling the courts.

"That's everyone's nightmare," says Knox in the first of two trailers, titled Suspect Her and Believe Her.

"Either I'm a psychopath in sheep's clothing, or I am you."

The highly anticipated documentary, Amanda Knox, delves into the life of the 29-year-old American student whose world was turned upside down when she was accused of brutally killing Kercher in 2007.

Now, the Netflix original documentary promises "unprecedented access to key people involved and never-before-seen archival material".

Knox has also given interviews alongside her ex-boyfriend and fellow co-defendant Raffaele Sollecito and Italian prosecutor Giuliano Mignini.

"Suddenly, I found myself tossed into this dark place," the voice-over of Knox begins in Believe Her.

"I was so scared," she said, her voice breaking.

Knox described her carefree life before Italy, before she was accused of murder and locked up in an Italian jail.

"I was a kid," she says, crying.

Knox was initially convicted of murder alongside her then boyfriend Sollecito, before they were both finally acquitted and released from jail after battling the courts for years.

Sollecito also speaks in the trailer, speaking of happier times with Amanda while former Daily Mail reporter Nick Pisa comments on the media circus that surrounded the case.

The Suspect Her trailer has a darker tone.

Beginning with the interrogation questions she was asked during the investigation.

It also questions Knox's response after Kercher was killed.

"The friends were telling us how Amanda was behaving, performing cartwheels and kissing each other," Pisa tells the camera.

"I mean, who behaves like that? Of course she did it, she's mad."

The film poses the question: "As a hunger for salacious and exciting news stories grows, what role do we all play in the perpetuation and the creation of 'front page'-ready narratives?"

The case began back in November 2007 when Kercher, 21, was discovered in a pool of blood in the house she shared with Knox in Perugia.

The British student had been stabbed four times and her throat slit in what the Italian courts claimed was a sex-game gone wrong.

Knox and her boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were found guilty of murder and sentenced to 26 years in jail in 2009.

However, they were acquitted in 2011 after evidence used against the pair was found to be flawed.

Knox immediately returned to the United States protesting her innocence, but in January 2014, the Italian courts overturned that acquittal and reinstated the guilty verdict.

However, the case ultimately went to the Supreme Court and their conviction was overturned in March 2015.

Six months later, the Court of Cassation issued a formal explanation of why the pair had been cleared, saying there was an "absolute lack of biological traces" of Knox or Sollecito in the room or on Miss Kercher's body.

"The international spotlight on the case in fact resulted in the investigation undergoing a sudden acceleration, that, in the frantic search for one or more guilty parties to consign to international public opinion, certainly didn't help the search for substantial truth," judges wrote.

Knox, who returned to the US after her successful appeal, is working as a journalist in Seattle, said she was "very happy with the acquittal".

But she has spoken about her struggle to begin leading a normal life now that all charges have officially been dropped against her.

"Slowly, bit by bit, I'm recovering. It may still be the case that, when I call Puget Sound Energy to set up a new utility account, I'm reminded that I'm 'That girl in Italy?! That Amanda Knox?!' Yeah, I'm her," wrote Knox.

"I'm also the Amanda Knox who is so excited to be living my life alongside people I love and respect, lugging furniture, scooping cat poop, paying the bills, moving on."

Amanda Knox will be available for streaming on Netflix on September 30.

- Daily Mail