Tom Hiddleston friends say the star 'grew tired of' Taylor Swift and ended the relationship

Apparently Tom Hiddleston just got bored with Taylor Swift. Photo / SNAPPER MEDIA
Sources close to Tom Hiddleston have spoken out saying he ended it with Taylor Swift, not the other way around.

Contrary to earlier reports that Swift had had enough of the publicity around the relationship, a source told Heat Street the British actor "grew tired of her".

A theatre producer who worked with Hiddleston on Coriolanus said: "The reports are wide of the mark and come as news to all Tom's friends.

Hiddleston is said to have a "three month rule", never staying with anyone past that point. Photo / AP
"He grew tired of Taylor, it wasn't the other way round. Tom drifted from her and it had nothing to do with her being put off by the publicity.

"It's more to do with the fact he's a commitment-phobe who gets bored very easily."

The source added that Hiddleston's friends are aware of a "three-month rule" - the point at which he gets tired of who he's with - saying "even his sisters affectionately chide him on his lack of relationship staying power".

But the source also added: "Tom's got a lot to say privately about Taylor.

"Taylor has done to him what she claims Calvin Harris has done to her."

The pair were together for three months, during which time they took multiple trips around the world together making heavily publicised appearances - including a visit for Swift to meet her beau's parents.

- NZ Herald

