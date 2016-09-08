12:21pm Fri 9 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Media Ocre Awards: Who dropped a C-bomb on live TV?

Alan Morrison and Rowan Bettjeman present the most awkward television moments of the week.
This week's episode of Media Ocre pays tribute to Rawdon Christie.
This week's episode of Media Ocre pays tribute to Rawdon Christie.

We all trip over our words sometimes. Even the simplest words can get the better of you.

But when you're reading the national news, there's one particular word you never want to stumble upon - the mother of all swears.

So just who dropped a C-bomb on live TV this week? And how did it all go so wrong? The Media Ocre team have the answers.

Plus, they salute Breakfast host Rawdon Christie as he bids adieu to TVNZ, honouring the presenter as a "GC - genuinely charismatic".

Watch this week's episode of the Media Ocre Awards here:





- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 09 Sep 2016 12:22:19 Processing Time: 36ms