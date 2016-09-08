Media Ocre Awards: Who dropped a C-bomb on live TV?

Alan Morrison and Rowan Bettjeman present the most awkward television moments of the week.

We all trip over our words sometimes. Even the simplest words can get the better of you.

But when you're reading the national news, there's one particular word you never want to stumble upon - the mother of all swears.

So just who dropped a C-bomb on live TV this week? And how did it all go so wrong? The Media Ocre team have the answers.

Plus, they salute Breakfast host Rawdon Christie as he bids adieu to TVNZ, honouring the presenter as a "GC - genuinely charismatic".

Watch this week's episode of the Media Ocre Awards here:











- NZ Herald