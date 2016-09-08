7:00pm Thu 8 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Amy Schumer's filthy GQ speech leaves Michael Caine unimpressed

Amy Schumer left many unimpressed, but at least Florence Welch thought it was hilarious. Photo / YouTube
Amy Schumer left many unimpressed, but at least Florence Welch thought it was hilarious. Photo / YouTube

Amy Schumer accepted a gong at the GQ Men of the Year Awards last night, and delivered a raucously filthy acceptance speech that left at least one famous audience member unimpressed.

Taking to the stage to accept the Best Woman award from Florence and the Machine frontwoman Florence Welch, Schumer started off with a few PG-rated jokes, riffing about how GQ was 'finally' giving the male half of the population its moment to shine.

READ MORE:
Tova O'Brien gets hitched
Which Real Housewife is selling up?

As her six-minute speech went on, the jokes started to get more blue - with a sly grin, she recounted a recent chat show appearance alongside adventurer Bear Grylls "where I found out that Bear will eat literally ANYTHING."

Then, a sudden sharp turn.

Patrick Stewart became the butt of Amy Schumer's jokes at the GQ Men of the Year awards. Photo / Supplied
Patrick Stewart became the butt of Amy Schumer's jokes at the GQ Men of the Year awards. Photo / Supplied

Schumer told the room that they'd hear a lot of lies from yes men during the awards, but that what she was about to say was 100 per cent true: That veteran Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart - himself in attendance - had performed a certain sex act on her "more times than even he remembers."

It was an incredibly graphic non-sequitur, and while many in the audience laughed, it seemed one member didn't see the funny side: 83-year-old Sir Michael Caine.

Continued below.

Related Content

Michael Caine was most certainly not amused by Schumer's antics. Photo / YouTube
Michael Caine was most certainly not amused by Schumer's antics. Photo / YouTube

"Michael Caine, don't look away. Look at me. Sir? Sir? Please make eye contact with me," Schumer demanded.

"I'm never going to be invited back here, so let's just embrace this moment."

Watch Schumer's full speech below (it starts around the one minute mark) - but be warned, it's definitely not safe for work (or just about anywhere):

- news.com.au

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 08 Sep 2016 20:31:29 Processing Time: 46ms