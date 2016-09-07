Melissa George allegedly reported her partner for striking her in the face

Melissa George reportedly called the police and was taken to hospital with bruises on her face after allegedly being assaulted by her long-term partner.

French website Purepeople reports that the Australian actress, who lives in Paris with her French partner of four years Jean-David Blanc and their two sons, turned up at the police station at around 3am on Wednesday morning with facial injuries.

The 40-year-old star was reportedly also complaining of pain and feeling faint and was taken to Cochin Hospital in Paris.

"According to statements by the actress ... she was assaulted by her companion, also father of their two children," French news site M6info reports.

"The police were called last night to intervene in the centre of Paris. In shock, Melissa George, had a swelling of the face and complained of pain, nausea and dizziness," the local news site reads.

Purepeople also reported that the Grey's Anatomy actress said she had been physically abused by Blanc, 38, an entrepreneur and businessman who founded AlloCiné.

However, there are no reports of the French businessman being arrested or charged over the alleged incident.

The pair have two sons, Raphaël, two, and Solal, who was born in November last year.

Blanc and George met at a BAFTA after-party in 2011 and started dating in 2012. She was previously married to Chilean film director Caludio Dabed whom she divorced in 2011.

George has been in Australia recently filming the movie The Butterfly Tree which also stars Ewen Leslie, Ed Oxenbould and Sophie Lowe and is slated to premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival in 2017.

Perth-born, George rose to prominence as a teenager on Channel Seven's long-running soap Home and Away. She has also played Lauren Reed in the TV series Alias, Dr Sadie Harris in Grey's Anatony and starred in the short-lived drama Heartbeat, where she played Dr Alexandra Panttiere.

George returned to Australia in 2011 to play Rosie in the acclaimed ABC drama The Slap before playing the same part in the US version last year.

- news.com.au