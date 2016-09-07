5:08pm Wed 7 September
Real Housewives of Auckland star Michelle Blanchard's selling up, but where is she moving?

One of the Real Housewives of Auckland is selling their house. Photo / Norrie Montgomery
Real Housewives of Auckland star Michelle Blanchard's house is up for sale.

The five bedroom, five bathroom, five-car garage Rodney property has appeared on TradeMe via real estate company Barfoot and Thompson, with tender closing on October 12.

Michelle Blanchard is selling up, but where's she off to? Photo / Norrie Montgomery.
Sitting on 2.66 hectares of land, the house is described as "majestic" and "opulent", and nestled in "one of the most admired and desired residential destinations in all New Zealand".

Multiple, very large rooms with a view. Photo / Barfoot & Thompson
It's 24 minutes from Auckland's CBD and just down the road from a school, pony club and some cafes.

With a council valuation of $3.85 million, it is expected to reach far more than that.

The house, which looks fit for a Kardashian, was constructed by architect Grant Bindon.

Michelle's swing seat has made an appearance or two on the show. Photo / Barfoot & Thompson
It has a floor area of 1000 square metres and few features Real Housewives viewers will recognise from the show, including the swinging seat and famous yellow marble bar which Louise Wallace took a distinct disliking to.

The yellow marble bar which Louise Wallace tore apart in an episode of Real Housewives. Photo / Barfoot & Thompson
You can take a video tour through the house here:

- NZ Herald

