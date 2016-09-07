Real Housewives of Auckland star Michelle Blanchard's selling up, but where is she moving?

Real Housewives of Auckland star Michelle Blanchard's house is up for sale.

The five bedroom, five bathroom, five-car garage Rodney property has appeared on TradeMe via real estate company Barfoot and Thompson, with tender closing on October 12.

READ MORE:

• Shavaughn shrugs off criticism

• Breakfast's 'sad week' begins as host says goodbye

Sitting on 2.66 hectares of land, the house is described as "majestic" and "opulent", and nestled in "one of the most admired and desired residential destinations in all New Zealand".

It's 24 minutes from Auckland's CBD and just down the road from a school, pony club and some cafes.

With a council valuation of $3.85 million, it is expected to reach far more than that.

Continued below.

Related Content Real Housewives of Auckland fashion re-cap Real Housewives of Auckland: Twitter responds Real Housewives of Auckland: Lessons in acting and sex education

The house, which looks fit for a Kardashian, was constructed by architect Grant Bindon.

It has a floor area of 1000 square metres and few features Real Housewives viewers will recognise from the show, including the swinging seat and famous yellow marble bar which Louise Wallace took a distinct disliking to.

You can take a video tour through the house here:

- NZ Herald