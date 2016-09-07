Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston have split - report

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's whirlwind romance is over, it has been reported.

People magazine says the split was "amicable".

The pair were last photographed more than a month ago while Hiddleston filmed the latest Thor film - directed by Taika Waititi - on the Gold Coast.

People magazine reported they hadn't been seen together since.

Hiddleston, 35, and Swift, 26, were first seen together in the middle of June, when pictures of them together on Rhode Island hit the internet.

Their relationship came just weeks after Swift broke up with her boyfriend of a year, Calvin Harris.

- NZ Herald