Rob Lowe's roast goes horribly wrong - but not for him

After Comedy Central's Roast of Rob Lowe filmed 10 days ago, word got out almost immediately: The event really became a roast of Ann Coulter.

While Lowe was clearly the target of many jokes, all of the comedians and roasters on stage (host David Spade, Nikki Glaser, Jeff Ross, Jewel, Peyton Manning, etc.) aimed especially vicious material at the conservative commentator and fellow roaster - so much that Coulter herself dubbed it the "Ann Coulter roast with Rob Lowe."

Coulter is a conservative commentator, columnist, and avid Trump supporter.

While the Coulter jokes dominated headlines and stories about the roast last week, you never know how Comedy Central will present the telecast; the network has edited out jokes before. But after watching the televised version on Monday night, it was just as brutal as you may have read. (Warning: The following jokes may offend.)

"How do I roast somebody from hell?" comedian Jeff Ross pondered, calling Coulter's voice "like fingernails on a chalkboard inside an inner city school (Coulter wants) to defund."

"Ann Coulter has written 11 books - 12 if you count Mein Kampf," comedian Nikki Glaser said. "Ann's been called things like a racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, a white supremacist. ... The only person you will ever make happy is the Mexican who digs your grave."

"It's not too late to change, Ann. You could kill yourself," comedian Jimmy Carr said.

... And so on. Things got even more awkward when Coulter (who only showed up to promote her new book, In Trump We Trust) took the dais and offered her own zingers, many of which were met with boos, very light laughter or heckling. Comedy Central cameras also offered faces of stony silence in the audience.

"I know it's pretty shameless, but I'm on stage with a guy who made two Joe Dirt movies," Coulter said about promoting her book, to many boos from the crowd as she mentioned the title.

Then there was the pained look from Peyton Manning when Coulter brought up his contribution to Jeb Bush's campaign. "That's a political contribution that will pay handsomely. Jeb got four delegates, which makes me laugh harder than any of the jokes tonight," she said.

"I once thought Pete Davidson was just like Obama, a biracial goofball who ruined a once-beloved institution. But it turns out I was wrong. Pete's not biracial," Coulter said, to which Davidson sarcastically yelled, "Haha! Good one! Hahaha!"

Unlike the other roasters and comedians, who mostly had an undercurrent of affection under their harsh lines, there appeared to be no love lost for Coulter.

"You know, Ann, after seeing your set tonight," Lowe said when it was his turn to take the stage, "I think we've all witnessed the first bombing that you can't blame on a Muslim."

