Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift's romance on the rocks

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's relationship is in trouble after less than three months together.

An insider exclusively told the Daily Mail that the 26-year-old pop star feels "uncomfortable" with the 35-year-old actor's desire to be "so public" about their romance.

Tom has apparently asked Taylor to the Emmy Awards later this month, but she has been questioning whether he is with her for "the right reasons".

"Tom wants their relationship to be public, even asking Taylor to go to the Emmys with him, but Taylor wants to keep her private life private," the source revealed.

The singer, who has never walked the red carpet with a boyfriend before, is now having doubts about their romance.

"Tom's need for their relationship to be so public so quickly makes her uncomfortable," the insider told DailyMail.com.

"She tried to be OK with it in the beginning but fears he is in love with the idea of her and not falling in love with her for the right reasons."

The source added: "Taylor is an independent young woman and doesn't feel like she needs a boyfriend to make her complete."

Tom and Taylor, while inseparable in the early days of their romance, have not been photographed together since late July.

While the Shake It Off hit-maker is in New York, the British actor has recently been reprising his role as Loki to film Thor: Ragnarok in Australia with Chris Hemsworth.

The couple got together shortly after Taylor's split from Calvin Harris, and during the first few weeks of their romance they travelled around the world together.

Taylor and Tom spent time in the UK, Italy, Australia and across the US - enjoying trips to Rhode Island and Nashville.

In July, Tom insisted that their relationship isn't a "showmance" when talking to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together, and we're very happy," he said. "That's the truth. It's not a publicity stunt."

Meanwhile, Radar Online has claimed the couple are in "crisis mode" because Tom feels he is seen as nothing more than Taylor's arm candy.

"Tom can't deal with being a laughing stock and has told Taylor he's done unless there's a 360-degree change on her part," a source told the publication.

- Daily Mail