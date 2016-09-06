Adele, Anne Hathaway - the celebs you didn't know could rap

By Natalie Wolfe

It's not uncommon for celebrities to work across a number of creative platforms.

Some choose to act and direct. Others are singers and dancers while some can just do it all.

Jennifer Lopez for example is listed as a singer, actor, dancer, fashion designer, author and producer.

The talent of rapping however is one that isn't boasted about as much which doesn't make it any less tricky or any less impressive.

These celebs are some of the best who've come out of hiding to showcase their rapping repertoire.

Daniel Radcliffe

Rappin' Radcliffe won the internet in 2014 when he appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and perfectly rapped one of the hardest songs in the world. Blackalicious' Alphabet Aerobics is an absolute tongue twister.

Not only is each line an alliteration, the song also gets progressively faster the further it gets through the alphabet.

Rap the final line "Zigzag zombies, zoom in to the zenith/Zero in Zen thoughts, overzealous rhyme zealots" as fast as you can and try to tell us Radcliffe isn't a rap god.

Millie Bobby Brown

Also taking the opportunity to showcase her rap talents on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon was the young star of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

Bobby Brown flawlessly rapped Nicki Minaj's verse from Kanye West's Monster on the show on Wednesday.

Adding to the level of impressiveness, her fellow cast members pelted her with silly string while she rapped. And, did we mention she's only 12.

Anne Hathaway

Hathaway's musical talent doesn't stop at her Oscar-winning performance of Les Miserables' I dreamt a dream, she's also a world-class rapper.

In a 2011 appearance on Conan, Hathaway revealed she'd written a rap following the intense attention she received from paparazzi when Batman was being shot.

"It's in the style of Lil Wayne," she laughed.

More recently late night host James Corden and Hathaway faced off in a rap battle in one of his show's segments "Drop the Mic".

Hathaway cut down Corden with lines like, "did my accent make you sick? Are you also allergic to wearing suits that fit? Or did you just grow a couple of sizes since you got dressed, you look like a KFC bucket with a lot of extra breasts. You're the worst British export since smallpox, you're more full of s*** than a kitty litter box".

Emma Stone

Stone brought the house down in 2014 when she appeared on Jimmy Fallon's "Lip Sync Battle" segment.

The Ludacris verse from All I do is win by DJ Khaled is notoriously fast but Stone pulled it off without a hiccup even working choreography into the number.

Stone looked shocked at herself and Fallon was lost for words after the number, ironic for a lip sync battle but declared her performance "the best one that's ever been done on the show".

Adele

With one of the greatest voices of all time, it doesn't seem fair British powerhouse Adele should be able to rap as well but, as she proved on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" segment she certainly can.

"I heard a rumour that you, which may be surprising to some fans ..th..th. are quite the rapper, you can spit some rhymes," he said.

"I'm not that talented of me own," she admits in her cockney accent before heading full pelt into Nicki Minaj's verse of Kanye West's Monster which appears to be a popular song for celebrities to rap.

