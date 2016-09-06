Sideswipe: September 6: An accident waiting to happen

Out of vogue

What used to be cool, but not anymore?

1. Pushing people into swimming pools. (Personal electronics wrecked that one for good).

2. Wine coolers (Must be time for a revival though).

3. Formal shorts and waist coats.

4. Feature walls.

5. Text speak (eg LOLZ, Nothin ATM U?"). Only 13-year-olds use it these days.

6. Limos haven't been cool since the 90s.

7. Juicy Couture velour leisure suits with branding on the rear, as worn by Eastern European bogans.

8. Painting your fourth nail a different colour; actually over-the-top nail art in general.

9. The soul patch (a small tuft of facial hair directly below a man's lower lip.)

10. Woody Allen and Johnny Depp.

11. The Arctic Circle.

Watch what's coming out of that mouth

Are you a conversational narcissist? Or just a little unintentionally rude? If you use these words, you may very well be. Using "actually" in conversation comes across as condescending, that you are correcting what someone has just said. Better to acknowledge their point and then make your own. Saying "sorry", especially if frequently, makes it sound flippant or dismissive. It has more gravitas if you say "I apologise". If that seems too heavy then saying sorry is probably redundant too. Using "fine" in the context of a disagreement makes you seem arrogant, and the use of "need" makes you sound demanding. Finally, using "you" excessively makes it seem like the person you're addressing has done something wrong. (Source: independent.co.uk)

Asking for it

"Any readers like to share some clever nicknames?" asks Bob. "A manager I used to work with, when asked a question, would say 'I'll look into it'. He quickly became known as 'Mirror'. And Aussie cricketer Mark Waugh [before he was selected for the Australian test side - five years after his twin Steve made his debut] was called 'Afghanistan'. That is, the forgotten war."

