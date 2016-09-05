Hot Seat fails: How did they not know the answers to these questions?

The first question on Aussie quiz show Hot Seat is typically the joke question.

Valued at $100, it gives the contestant a chance to get settled and usually gives the audience a bit of a laugh in the process.

But every now and then the joke question leaves the audience laughing at the contestant rather than the question itself.

Here's a sample of some of the questions that people have passed on:

Which of these is not a children's book by Roger Hargreaves?

A: Mr. Strong

B: Mr. Bump

C: Mr. Messy

D: Mr. Meanor

Which of these is not a real species of bear?

A: Asian black bear

B: Sloth bear

C: Polar bear

D: Drop bear

Making a sound inaudible to humans is a 'dog' what?

A: Bell

B: Whistle

C: Drum

D: Horn

Watch the video below to see the cringe-worthy moments contestants have stumbled on the first question.

- news.com.au