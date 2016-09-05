4:31pm Mon 5 September
Hot Seat fails: How did they not know the answers to these questions?

Sometimes the Hot Seat pressure just gets to be way too much.
Sometimes the Hot Seat pressure just gets to be way too much.

The first question on Aussie quiz show Hot Seat is typically the joke question.

Valued at $100, it gives the contestant a chance to get settled and usually gives the audience a bit of a laugh in the process.

But every now and then the joke question leaves the audience laughing at the contestant rather than the question itself.

Here's a sample of some of the questions that people have passed on:

Which of these is not a children's book by Roger Hargreaves?
A: Mr. Strong
B: Mr. Bump
C: Mr. Messy
D: Mr. Meanor

Which of these is not a real species of bear?
A: Asian black bear
B: Sloth bear
C: Polar bear
D: Drop bear

Making a sound inaudible to humans is a 'dog' what?
A: Bell
B: Whistle
C: Drum
D: Horn

Watch the video below to see the cringe-worthy moments contestants have stumbled on the first question.

- news.com.au

